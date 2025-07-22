Airtel Becomes 3rd Largest Market Cap Company in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Airtel's business is growing in a healthy manner since four years now. The telco has the highest average revenue per user (ARPU) in the industry and it will only grow further with the next round of tariff hikes.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is now the third-largest company in Indian in terms of market capitalisation.
  • Airtel has surpassed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the market cap.
  • While TCS has a Rs 11.42 lakh crore market cap, Airtel has a Rs 11.44 lakh crore market cap.

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is now the third-largest company in Indian in terms of market capitalisation. Airtel has surpassed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the market cap. While TCS has a Rs 11.42 lakh crore market cap, Airtel has a Rs 11.44 lakh crore market cap. The other two companies that are in the top are HDFC Bank with a market cap of Rs 15.33 lakh crore and Reliance Industries with a market cap of Rs 19.32 lakh crore.




Note that this data can change as you read this. Airtel's share price at the time of writing is Rs 1,900, down 0.48% from the previous closing price. The 52-week high figure of the stock was Rs 2,045. Airtel's Q1 FY26 results are about to come in the near future. The PE ratio of the stock is Rs 33.93. Airtel's recent partnership with Perplexity to offer the Pro subscription of the service for free to the users has put the telco in the spotlight.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

