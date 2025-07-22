Jio’s UBR Deployment is an Amazing Feat

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is one of the only operators globally to deploy multi-point UBR tech for home connections. It has allowed the operator to fast-track deployment of its AirFiber service. This is powered by Jio's 5G SA (standalone) network.









Anshuman Thakur, senior vice president, Reliance Industries, said during the earnings call on Friday, "It (Jio) is one of the leading deep tech companies in India with enormous amounts of innovation and technology development that we have done over the years."

Jio has been deploying the UBR at scale now. This is not something that other operators have done so far. "Today this technology, this tech stack, the entire value chain, the whole software, hardware stack is only available with us and has been deployed at scale," Thakur added. Initially, the telco didn't offer UBR. This is not something global telcos have been able to replicate.

With UBR, the cost for connecting homes goes down signficantly for Jio. Multiple homes can be connected with the UBR through a single 5G cell site, which is a great thing. It lowers infrastructure and power costs majorly for Jio.

"We are the first to deploy UBR for UBR-based connectivity at scale. This is a technology that operators worldwide have tried to work on and have not had much success," said Thakur.

For the unaware, UBR is the brains of Mimosa Networks, a US based company. Jio had acquired Mimosa Networks for $60 million USD through its wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation in August 2023. This strategic acquisition has helped Jio in doing something that its competitors haven't been able to. Jio has 7.4 million AirFiber users, the most in the world for any operator offering 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) services.