Jio’s UBR Deployment is an Amazing Feat

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Jio has been deploying the UBR at scale now. This is not something that other operators have done so far. With UBR, the cost for connecting homes goes down signficantly for Jio.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is one of the only operators globally to deploy multi-point UBR tech for home connections.
  • It has allowed the operator to fast-track deployment of its AirFiber service.
  • This is powered by Jio's 5G SA (standalone) network.

Follow Us

jio ubr deployment is an amazing feat

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is one of the only operators globally to deploy multi-point UBR tech for home connections. It has allowed the operator to fast-track deployment of its AirFiber service. This is powered by Jio's 5G SA (standalone) network.




Anshuman Thakur, senior vice president, Reliance Industries, said during the earnings call on Friday, "It (Jio) is one of the leading deep tech companies in India with enormous amounts of innovation and technology development that we have done over the years."

Read More - Airtel Becomes 3rd Largest Market Cap Company in India

Jio has been deploying the UBR at scale now. This is not something that other operators have done so far. "Today this technology, this tech stack, the entire value chain, the whole software, hardware stack is only available with us and has been deployed at scale," Thakur added. Initially, the telco didn't offer UBR. This is not something global telcos have been able to replicate.

With UBR, the cost for connecting homes goes down signficantly for Jio. Multiple homes can be connected with the UBR through a single 5G cell site, which is a great thing. It lowers infrastructure and power costs majorly for Jio.

Read More - BSNL Rs 197 Plan Validity Reduced

"We are the first to deploy UBR for UBR-based connectivity at scale. This is a technology that operators worldwide have tried to work on and have not had much success," said Thakur.

For the unaware, UBR is the brains of Mimosa Networks, a US based company. Jio had acquired Mimosa Networks for $60 million USD through its wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation in August 2023. This strategic acquisition has helped Jio in doing something that its competitors haven't been able to. Jio has 7.4 million AirFiber users, the most in the world for any operator offering 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) services.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Voice over 5G, will take time to stabilize.

Jio to Soon Hit 500 Million Customer Mark

TheAndroidFreak :

I am getting same offers in Mumbai circle.

Vodafone Idea Is Turning Loyalty Into Luxury With Its Priority…

TheAndroidFreak :

When I was saying about 5G, why you are saying about 4G.

Vodafone Idea Is Turning Loyalty Into Luxury With Its Priority…

TheAndroidFreak :

Let's see. I am waiting for full fledged launch of Vi 5G along with band 41 deployment.

Vodafone Idea Is Turning Loyalty Into Luxury With Its Priority…

Shekhar :

It will be available from 23rd of July

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G in Jaipur

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments