Airtel Perplexity Pro Offer will End on this Day

Bharti Airtel's partnership with Perplexity has put the companies in a spotlight. All 360 million users of Airtel are eligible to receive this free offer from the company. Under the offer, the company will offer Perplexity Pro to the users for one year at no cost. The Perplexity Pro plan is coming for Rs 17,000 if one was to purchase it separately. The company will offer this value for free to the customers. The offer will be extended to any Airtel customer who has an active prepaid, postpaid or a broadband connection. Let's take a look at the details of the offer because it is not going to stay forever for the customers.









Airtel's Perplexity Pro Offer Last Date

Bharti Airtel had announced that it is offering Perplexity Pro for free from July 17,, 2025 to January 17, 2026. This means that this offer will stay for six months. Users who do not claim the benefit in this period would lose out on it.

The Perplexity Pro offer can be claimed by the users by simply going to the Airtel Thanks app. For logging in, users will get the option to either use their Google ID or Apple ID when the free offer is claimed. The free offer is only for the Pro subscription and won't go to any Enterprise or Max upgrades.

With the Perplexity Pro, users can get access to different search and reasoning models available to users such as Gemini, Grok, Claude, and more. Perplexity is getting nation wide distribution and attention due to this partnership with Airtel and Airtel is getting to attract new set of customers from this offer. Anyone who wants to purchase Perplexity Pro should instead get an Airtel SIM and claim this offer.