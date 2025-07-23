

In a concerted effort to combat the growing menace of spam and fraudulent communication, Indian telecom operators — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools to detect and block unsolicited calls and messages. The initiative is part of a broader regulatory push led by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to enhance consumer trust and build a safer digital ecosystem.

Industry Takes Proactive Measures Against Spam

"Telecom service providers are utilising sophisticated analytical tools and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to detect unusual calling and messaging patterns indicative of spam or unauthorized marketing activities or fraud," SP Kochhar, Director-General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), told ETTelecom. The industry body represents telcos including Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea.

Telcos are proactively identifying potential violators and blocking their communication swiftly, as a part of continuous analysis, he reportedly added. According to industry estimates, nearly half of the messages received by India's 1.1 billion mobile subscribers are spam. Consumers typically receive between eight to ten spam calls daily, underscoring the urgent need for intervention.

TRAI's Digital Consent Framework

According to the report, Kochhar added that the telecom carriers are addressing unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) from unregistered telemarketers (UTM) making calls or sending SMS using regular 10-digit numbers through multiple proactive and preventive measures.

As part of its multi-layered strategy, TRAI is piloting a digital consent management framework in partnership with leading banks and telecom operators. Participating banks include State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The initiative, developed in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India, aims to establish a secure, interoperable digital consent registry maintained by telecom service providers.

Under this framework, telcos are implementing several modules such as consumer preference registration, complaint redressal mechanisms, content and consent-based scrubbing, and traffic filtering from unregistered sources. Additional safeguards include whitelisting of verified OTT links and contact details, deactivation of unused headers, and the use of the 1600-number series to identify transactional and service-related calls, especially from government bodies and regulated entities.

"In an increasingly digitalised world, cross sectoral collaboration among regulators is crucial for coordinated enablement of services and protection of consumers from harm. In a digital first economy, collaboration among financial sector regulators, digital communication regulators and the security agencies becomes paramount. TRAI appreciates the swift collaboration being facilitated through JCoR in building a reliable and safer communication environment," TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti on Tuesday said, as mentioned in the report.

Joint Committee of Regulators

During a meeting held on Tuesday in New Delhi, representatives from the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR)—including officials from the RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, PFRDA, NPCI, and key government departments—convened to accelerate action against the misuse of telecom channels for fraudulent activities and unsolicited commercial calls.

A major development for consumers is the proposed introduction of a dedicated 1600-number series for transactional and service-related calls from banks, insurance companies, and other financial institutions. Once implemented, this move will make it significantly easier for people to recognize legitimate calls, thereby reducing the chances of falling victim to scams by fraudsters posing as financial service providers.

Regulatory Amendments

The regulator recently amended the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, to reinforce these measures and mandate industry-wide adoption. Telcos are now expected to accelerate implementation and monitor progress closely in alignment with regulatory guidance.

The overarching objective of these efforts is to foster a trusted communication environment as India moves toward a USD 1 trillion digital economy.