Vodafone Idea Lost Around 0.16 Million Consumer SIM Connections in March 2026

Reported by Kripa B 0

M2M additions drive Vodafone Idea’s net gains as core mobility segment remains under pressure.

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Highlights

  • Vi lost around 0.16 million consumer SIM users in March 2026
  • Net additions of 102,899 driven mainly by M2M growth.
  • M2M connections rose by 0.26 million month-on-month.

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Vodafone Idea Lost Around 0.16 Million Consumer SIM Connections in March 2026
Vodafone Idea (Vi) reported a decline of approximately 0.16 million consumer SIM connections in March 2026, even as the telecom operator posted net additions in its overall wireless subscriber base for the second consecutive month, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The decline in consumer mobility subscribers came amid growth in the machine-to-machine (M2M) segment, which largely drove the headline subscriber additions.

Feb 2026: Vodafone Idea Gains 21,927 Wireless Subscribers, TRAI February 2026 Data




Overall wireless (Mobile) subscriber base

The telecom operator reported a total wireless (mobile) subscriber base of 198,484,795 (198.48 million) at the end of March 2026, registering net additions of 102,899 (around 0.10 million) during the month, compared with 21,927 additions in February 2026. Vi also reported 92,892,586 rural subscribers and 19.58 million M2M cellular mobile connections, translating into a 15.81 per cent market share at the end of March 2026.

M2M segment fuels growth

However, the overall subscriber growth was primarily driven by additions in the M2M or enterprise segment, which typically yield significantly lower average revenue per user (ARPU) than consumer mobility services. Vi’s M2M cellular connections rose from 19.32 million in February 2026 to 19.58 million in March 2026, reflecting an increase of 0.26 million connections. Under TRAI’s classification, total wireless (mobile) connections comprise both consumer SIMs and M2M SIMs.

india wireless mobile subscriber base end march 2026

Consumer mobility segment continues to decline

Based on this framework, and excluding M2M connections, Vi is estimated to have lost around 0.157 million (approximately 0.16 million) consumer SIM connections in March 2026 and approximately 0.49 million users in February 2026 in the same segment.

Regional losses across circles

Circle-wise data showed that the operator lost wireless (mobile) subscribers across several regions, with the most significant decline reported in Delhi. Other circles that witnessed subscriber losses included Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh (West), and West Bengal.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Adds Over 5 Million Wireless Subscribers in March 2026: TRAI Data

Competitive pressure remains

The figures indicate continued pressure on Vi’s core mobile subscriber base, even as its non-consumer segment contributes to the growth of wireless (mobile) connections. In comparison, Bharti Airtel added 1.59 million users (excluding M2M) in March, slightly behind Reliance Jio’s 1.74 million additions, highlighting sustained competitive intensity in the sector.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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