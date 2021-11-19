Portronics Splug 10, Splug 16 Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Launched In India

Portronics is one of the leading consumer electronics brands in the country, has launched two new affordable Wi-Fi Smart Plugs. The new products are Splug 10 and Splug 16. These Wi-Fi smart plugs will let you add intelligence to your appliances and make them smart so that you can operate them with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands on the go. This launch comes at a time when energy-saving and awareness have become a major concern; you can use these Portronics Wi-Fi Smart Plugs to save the environmental impact.

Portronics Wi-Fi Smart Plugs

Talking about the Splug 10 and Splug 16 Wi-Fi Smart Plugs, these are designed to provide users with an innovative smart home experience, thanks to their intelligent energy-monitoring system. Also, these smart plugs are easy to use. All that you have to do is just connect them to the socket and a Wi-fi network and pair them with any device via the Portronics Smart Home mobile app.

The Portronics Splug 10 Wi-Fi Smart Plug comes with a current rating of 10 Amperes and is suitable for TV, music system, lamps, mobile chargers, etc. On the other hand, the Portronics Splug 16 Wi-Fi Smart Plug has a current rating of 16 Amperes, making it suitable for heavy appliances such as Geysers, Water Motors, etc.

Detailing their features, these new Wi-Fi Smart Plugs support 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. Made out of polycarbonate, these smart plugs are durable and fire-resistant. It is possible to switch your appliances on and off from anywhere via the mobile app that controls these Wi-Fi smart plugs.

Both these smart plugs can reduce the energy consumption of your device with the smart metering feature, which will check the daily power consumption of each appliance.

Portronics Splug 10, Splug 16 Price

The Portronics Splug 10 and Splug 16 Wi-Fi smart plugs are priced competitively at Rs 849 and Rs 899 respectively. The company offers 12 months of warranty on these smart plugs. You can purchase these Portronics Wi-Fi Smart Plugs from the official website of the company, e-commerce retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon Nykaa and Paytm, among others. Also, these Wi-Fi Smart Plugs from Portronics will be available via offline stores.