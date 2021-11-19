Motorola’s Upcoming G Series Might Launch in India Soon

Motorola has announced that it will be coming up with a bunch of new smartphones which will be a part of the new Moto G-series. The new devices that would be launched by Motorola include Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31. The new report suggests that these smartphones might have been spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). If the rumors are indeed true it would mean that the devices will launch at the Indian markets as well. The three devices spotted at the BIS site are, Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G31.

The Specifications of the Upcoming Devices

These reports have been claimed by tipster Yash who apparently spotted the three Motorola models on BIS which hints towards the arrival of the smartphone in India. The spotted model numbers are XT2169-1, XT2171-2, and XT2173-2. He further claimed that model number XT2171-2 is for Moto G51 and Moto G31 is listed as XT2173-2. There has been no official announcement by Motorola regarding the awaited launch of new G series models neither there is any news regarding the launch of the device in India.

All the three spotted devices will operate on Android 11 but will have different chipsets. The Moto G71 will be backed by Snapdragon 695 SoC by Qualcomm. The device will have 8GB of ram and 128GB of internal storage. Moto G51 on the other hand will run on Snapdragon 480 Pro SoC and will be paired with 4GB RAM. The internal storage will be 64GB with expandable memory via SD card. The G31 model, however, will be backed by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at up to 128GB and can be further expanded using a microSD card

The display for Moto G71 and Moto G31 will be the same and will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. However, the Moto G51 model will have a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. All these devices are also expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. The three cameras will consist of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.