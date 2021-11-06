Motorola launches Budget Device Moto E30 with Triple Rear Cameras

Motorola has just launched its latest budget device Moto E30 in the market. Motorola owned by Lenovo also launched Moto E40 globally last month including Indian and European markets and Moto E30 has quite a resemblance with the former device. Moto E30 has a hole punched display design and comes with a considerable battery backup of 5000mAh along with triple rear cameras. What makes Moto E30 distinctive from Moto E40 is the fact that the latter offers a complete android experience and the newly launched device is based on Android Go, a streamlined platform by Google.

Specifications of Moto E30

As mentioned, the new Moto E30 will operate on Android 11(Go edition) and has a dual sim capacity. The device comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and has an HD display screen of 6.5 inch along with (720 x 1600 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The new budget device uses an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC for the processor and has 2GB RAM. The storage on the device is 32GB and has expandable memory accessible with an SD card up to 1TB.

The center of attraction in the device is its triple rear camera which comes with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. It also features a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. For the front camera, this device has an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. The connectivity option for Motorola’s latest budget device includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the battery specifications, the device features a 5000mAh battery and supports a 10W charging support. The device claims 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Moto E30 has been designed to weigh 198 grams and the measured size of the device is 165.1x75.6x9.1mm.

Price and Availability for the New Moto E30

The price for Moto E30 has been set at Colombian Peso (COP) 529,000 which equals roughly around Rs 10,200 for the only 2GB + 32GB variant of the device. As of now, Moto E30 is made available in some South American regions including Colombia and Slovakia. The device is available in blue and grey color options. The global launch of Moto E40 is yet to be decided and the details for it are unknown. Earlier, Moto E40 was launched at a price of Rs 9,499 in the domestic market for the variant with 4GB + 64 GB. The same device was introduced in Europe at EUR 129 which equals roughly around Rs 12,800.