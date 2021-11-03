Moto G51 With 5000mAh Battery and Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled

After many rumours and speculations, Motorola just unveiled the Moto G51 smartphone. The device has been officially unveiled in China with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that supports 5G connectivity. As of now, there is no word regarding when this smartphone could be launched in the global markets including India.

Notably, the Moto G51 has been launched in a single storage configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is priced at 1499 Yuan (nearly Rs 17,500). For now, the new Motorola smartphone is available in China and will be up for grabs via offline stores as well. We can expect the company to reveal an official word regarding the global release of the smartphone.

Moto G51 Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Motorola Moto G51 has been unveiled with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720p, a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz for a smoother user experience. Notably, none of the smartphones of its class has such a large display. The display has a punch-hole cutout at the front to house the selfie camera sensor.

The hardware aspects of the latest smartphone from Motorola include an octa-core Snapdragon 480 processor teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting additional storage and support for up to 3GB of virtually expandable RAM.

For imaging, the Moto G51 bestows a triple-camera setup at its rear. This camera arrangement comprises a 50MP S5JKN1 primary camera sensor that is accompanied by an 8MP secondary camera sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. There is no word regarding the front-facing camera setup. The other goodies on board the Moto G51 include Android 11, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, standard connectivity aspects including Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Notably, the Moto G51 supports both SA and NSA 5G modes that work in collaboration with China Mobile. Lastly, there is Dolby Atmos certification for enhanced audio performance. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within along with support for regular 10W charging.