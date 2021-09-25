Moto Tab G20, Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed

Motorola is gearing up to bring two new devices to the Indian market. The company is speculated to launch the Moto Tab G20 tablet and Motorola Edge 20 Pro smartphone soon in the country. The launch of these devices has been teased on Flipkart on account of the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Previously, Motorola unveiled the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion smartphones in the country. Now, it has been teased that the high-end variant in the lineup - the Edge 20 Pro will be launched.

The launch of the Moto Tab G20 and Motorola Edge 20 Pro is set for October 1 and the same has been confirmed by Motorola via its Twitter handle. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from these devices.

Moto Tab G20 Rumored Specs

The Moto Tab G20 is one of the long-rumoured devices from the company. It has been speculated to be working on an affordable tablet for its fans in India. Now, it is rumoured that the Moto Tab G20 could be launched with an 8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with the TDDI technology. The Motorola tablet could make use of an Helio P22T processor that could be teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage space. A 5000mAh battery is likely to keep the lights turned on and it is said to arrive with Dolby Audio support.

Given that it will be an affordable offering and taking its specifications into consideration, we can expect the Moto Tab G20 to be ideal for kids with dedicated apps such as Google entertainment space and Google Kids.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specs

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro has already been announced in Europe and select other markets. It is expected to be launched with the same specifications in India as well. The device uses a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone uses a Snapdragon 870 processor teamed up with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space that can be expanded further.

Running Android 11 out-of-the-box, the upcoming Motorola smartphone features a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary camera sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP tertiary sensor with 50X optical zoom. Furthermore, it uses a 16MP selfie camera at the front and gets the power from a 4500mAh battery with 30W fast charging tech.