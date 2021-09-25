While we use our computer equipment for prolonged durations, the overlooked fact is to reboot the same. Many people do not understand that rebooting gadgets will keep problems at the bay. If you are wondering how often you should reboot your gadgets, then you can decide the same based on how frequently you face problems. If you are finding the need to reset once or twice a week, then you can resort to automating the rebooting process at fixed intervals.

Given that Wi-Fi routers are used commonly in many households and workplaces, it is important to keep the equipment in top-notch condition to experience uninterrupted internet. This is where rebooting the router plays a major role. You will get to know the importance of rebooting your Wi-Fi router from here.

Importance Of Rebooting Wi-Fi Routers

Firstly, you need to know that rebooting will prevent problems such as routing faults and glitches. Next, it will provide anti-malware and antivirus protection as well. However, do note that if you are rebooting the Wi-Fi router quite often, then you need to figure out the reason for the same. For instance, if your router is more than five years old, then you need to replace it. If the equipment is not too old, then there could be issues due to your internet connection.

Rebooting the Wi-Fi router rebooting could be an additional chore, especially if it is for home Wi-Fi connections. This is where automating the process could make things easier. Doing so, you need not wait for some issue related to your connection to restart the gadget. You can schedule the rebooting of the Wi-Fi router as per your convenience in such a way that it does not hamper the work or entertainment schedules of your family members such as late night or early mornings.

While rebooting Wi-Fi routers is important, there are some cautions you need to be aware of. It could be possible that the lifespan of your router and modem could be shortened due to this. Also, there is no necessity for frequent rebooting. Moreover, it will add on to your daily tasks.