Airtel Prepaid Plans with OTT Benefits Detailed: June 2025 Edition



Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has recently launched prepaid plans that come bundled with multiple OTT benefits, which the company calls All-in-One OTT Entertainment Packs. The company has also bundled entertainment packs with unlimited 5G data and unlimited calls, facilitating unlimited entertainment and mobility services. If you are someone looking to recharge with Airtel prepaid packs bundled with OTT entertainment subscriptions, then look no further—this story will help you with all the information.

Also Read: Airtel Launches New OTT Entertainment Plans for Prepaid Users









Unlimited 5G and OTT Benefits

1. Airtel Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan

Mobility and Data Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB Data per day with 365 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile (1 year)

2. Airtel Rs 1798 Prepaid Plan - Netflix

Mobility and Data Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 3GB Data per day with 84 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes

OTT Benefits: Netflix Basic

3. Airtel Rs 1729 Prepaid Plan - Netflix

Mobility and Data Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per day with 84 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes

OTT Benefits: Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super (3 Months), ZEE5 Premium subscription for 84 days, Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 84 days.

4. Airtel Rs 1199 Prepaid Plan

Mobility and Data Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB Data per day with 84 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes, RewardsMini Subscription

OTT Benefits: Amazon Prime Lite subscription for 84 days, Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 84 days.

5. Airtel Rs 1029 Prepaid Plan

Mobility and Data Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per day with 84 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes, RewardsMini Subscription

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.

6. Airtel Rs 979 Prepaid Plan

Mobility and Data Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per day with 84 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes

OTT Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 84 days.

7. Airtel Rs 838 Prepaid Plan

Mobility and Data Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 3GB Data per day with 56 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes

OTT Benefits: Amazon Prime Lite subscription for 56 days, Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 56 days.

8. Airtel Rs 598 Prepaid Plan - Netflix

Mobility and Data Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per day with 28 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes

OTT Benefits: Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super (1 Month), ZEE5 Premium subscription for 28 days, Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 28 days.

9. Airtel Rs 449 Prepaid Plan

Mobility and Data Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 3GB Data per day with 28 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes

OTT Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 28 days.

10. Airtel Rs 409 Prepaid Plan

Mobility and Data Benefits: Unlimited Voice, Rs 5 talktime, 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB Data per day with 28 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes

OTT Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 28 days.

11. Airtel Rs 398 Prepaid Plan

Mobility and Data Benefits: Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, 2GB Data per day with 28 days validity. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Airtel Rewards: Unlimited 5G, Hellotunes

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile for 28 days.

Also Read: Airtel Prepaid Plans for May 2025: Full Details with Unlimited 5G, Data, and OTT Benefits

Airtel Data Packs with OTT Benefits

1. Airtel Rs 100 Prepaid Pack

Data Benefits: 5GB Data with 30 days validity. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p per MB.

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 30 days.

Tag: Cricket Pack

2. Airtel Rs 149 Prepaid Pack

Data Benefits: 1GB Data with existing validity. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p per MB.

OTT Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 30 days.

Tag: Free 20+ OTTs

3. Airtel Rs 181 Prepaid Pack

Data Benefits: 15GB Data with 30 days validity. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p per MB.

OTT Benefits: Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription for 30 days.

Tag: Free 20+ OTTs

4. Airtel Rs 195 Prepaid Pack

Data Benefits: 15GB Data with 90 days validity. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p per MB.

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.

Tag: Cricket Pack

5. Airtel Rs 279 Prepaid Pack - Netflix

Data Benefits: 1GB Data with 1 month validity. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p per MB.

OTT Benefits: Netflix Basic, JioHotstar Super, ZEE5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream Play Premium—all with 1 month subscription.

Tag: 28+ OTTs in One Pack

6. Airtel Rs 451 Prepaid Pack

Data Benefits: 50GB Data with 30 days validity. Data tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p per MB.

OTT Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months.

Tag: Cricket Season Pack

Also Read: Airtel Revamps Entire International Roaming Portfolio: Full Details of Prepaid and Postpaid IR Packs

Conclusion

All of Airtel's prepaid plans with OTT benefits come with unlimited 5G data benefits for customers to enjoy entertainment content. As of this writing, Airtel offers eleven prepaid plans and six data packs that offer OTT benefits. What are your thoughts on Airtel's OTT offerings? You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.