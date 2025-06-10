iQOO Z10 5G Now Available Under Rs 20000

iQOO Z10, a powerful mid-range segment phone from iQOO launched earlier this year in India. This is a phone that brings power at value for the people who don't want to spend a lot on their device. Now, this phone is available under Rs 20,000 in India. This deal is available on Amazon. iQOO Z10 5G price and specification details are mentioned below.









iQOO Z10 Price in India

iQOO Z10 is available in three memory variants in India:

8GB+128GB for Rs 21,998

8GB+256GB for Rs 23,998

12GB+256GB for Rs 25,998

iQOO Z10 can be purchased with a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount with ICICI Bank card. Different bank cards will attract different discounts. This makes the device cost under Rs 20,000 for its base variant.

iQOO Z10 Specifications in India

iQOO Z10 launched in India with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device also supports 5G connectivity. It has a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera (primary at the rear), and a 32MP front camera. It runs on FuntouchOS 15 out of the box and will get two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a large 7300mAh battery with support for 90W FlashCharge technology.