Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G Services in Bengaluru Starting June 11



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services in Bengaluru, with commercial availability starting June 11, 2025. With this rollout, the city joins Vi's list of 5G-enabled locations including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Chandigarh. The expansion is part of the company's broader plan to cover all 17 priority circles where it has secured 5G spectrum by August this year, Vodafone Idea said in an exchange filing on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Bengaluru Joins Vi's 5G Footprint

Vi subscribers in Bengaluru using 5G-enabled devices can now access high-speed services on the Vi 5G network. As part of an introductory offer, Vi said it is offering unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs 299. The service promises enhanced digital experiences such as faster downloads, high-quality video streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, and real-time access to cloud applications.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Dani, Business Head – Karnataka, Vodafone Idea, said, "With our next-gen 5G and enhanced 4G network, we aim to deliver enhanced experience to our users. Encouraged by the strong response and robust performance in our launched markets, we are committed to expanding our 5G footprint in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

AI-Powered Network Optimisation

To support the rollout, Vi has partnered with Samsung for the deployment of advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure. The company has also implemented AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to dynamically optimise network performance.

"With successful integration of high transmit power, multi-technology supported, energy-efficient, small form-factor radios, Vi has enabled green solutions for a seamless 5G experience by Bengaluru's subscribers," the telco said.

4G Network Upgrades Across Karnataka

In parallel, Vi said it has undertaken significant upgrades to its 4G network across Karnataka to deliver enhanced coverage, faster data speeds, and overall superior user experience. It has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on nearly 3,000 sites to improve indoor coverage, doubled the 2100 MHz capacity on over 1,800 sites, and added the same spectrum to 1,000 additional locations. The company has also enhanced its 1800 MHz capacity across more than 4,100 sites. According to the company, these upgrades, implemented over the past 10 months, have resulted in a 46 percent increase in network capacity since March 2024.

"Vi remains committed to building a future-ready network that meets the evolving digital needs of consumers and businesses," the company said. For further information on availability, compatible devices, and plan details, customers can visit myvi.in/5g-network.

