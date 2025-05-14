Vodafone Idea 5G Services to Go Live in Delhi NCR From May 15



Vodafone Idea (Vi) is set to launch its high-speed 5G services in Delhi NCR starting May 15, marking a key step in its phased nationwide 5G rollout. With this launch, the capital region joins Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Patna—cities already included in Vi's 5G footprint as part of the initial deployment phase—the company announced on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Vi 5G Rollout Across Priority Circles

The telecom operator plans to extend its 5G services across all 17 priority circles—where it has acquired 5G spectrum—by August 2025. Vi says cities such as Bengaluru and Mysuru are next on the map, with rollouts already underway in other key markets. In Mumbai, Vi has reported that 70 percent of eligible users are experiencing its 5G services, with 20 percent of the city's data traffic currently running on the 5G network.

Vi 5G Introductory Offer

As part of its introductory offer, Vi is providing unlimited 5G data to users on 5G-compatible devices with plans starting at Rs 299. According to the company, the service is expected to enhance user experiences across streaming, gaming, video conferencing, high-speed downloads, and real-time cloud applications.

Ericsson Partnership and AI Infrastructure

In Delhi NCR, Vi has partnered with Ericsson to build 5G infrastructure featuring lighter hardware and improved energy efficiency. The company is deploying a 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture, allowing for seamless transition between 4G and 5G networks. Additionally, the company said it has implemented AI-powered Self-Organising Network (SON) technology to optimise performance and enhance user experience.

In a separate statement issued by Ericsson, the gear vendor highlighted that it has deployed Massive MIMO radios for Vi's 5G service in the capital city. "The 5G launch in Delhi NCR represents a significant milestone in the 5G deployment that Ericsson is carrying out for Vi in various parts of the country," Ericsson said, adding that Vi deployed its Radio System products, such as mid-band Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios AIR 3268 and AIR 3255.

Ericsson Contract to upgrade 4G infrastructure

In October 2024, Vi awarded Ericsson the contract to upgrade its 4G infrastructure and deploy 5G in circles that Ericsson already powers. In addition, Ericsson was tasked with providing 4G and 5G services in the telecom circles of Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, thereby substantially increasing its footprint and market share with Vi.

Network Modernisation in Delhi

"As part of this collaboration, Ericsson has successfully completed the network modernisation of the Vi network in Delhi, replacing legacy 2G and 4G equipment with its energy-efficient and lightweight Ericsson Radio System products," Ericsson said on May 14, 2025.

"The launch of our 5G services in Delhi marks a pivotal step in Vi's journey to deliver next-generation connectivity to our customers. Partnering with Ericsson, we are modernising our network with next-gen technology and equipping our users with the speed, reliability, and capacity needed to thrive in a digitally connected world," said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea.

Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, says: "This 5G launch in Delhi reinforces Ericsson’s role as a key partner in Vi's 5G journey and reflects the strength of our ongoing collaboration towards building a robust digital infrastructure across India. Ericsson remains committed in supporting Vi with advanced and sustainable network solutions to meet the evolving connectivity needs of Indian consumers and enterprises."

Investment to Build Future-Ready Network

The 5G rollout is part of Vi’s Rs 55,000 crore capital expenditure plan over three years, aimed at building a future-ready, high-capacity network to meet the evolving demands of digital India. By expanding its 5G infrastructure and unlocking next-generation connectivity experiences for millions, Vi said it is set to further enable digital India —empowering both consumers and enterprises through advanced mobile technologies, smart applications, and industry-grade solutions.

