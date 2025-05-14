Treat Bharat 6G as a National Mission, Says MoS Communications to Industry



Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani on Wednesday reaffirmed India's commitment to becoming a global leader in the development of next-generation 6G technologies. Speaking at the 'Bharat 6G 2025' conference in New Delhi, Pemmasani emphasised India's journey toward 6G and said that 6G represents a civilisation-scale opportunity.

India's 6G Vision

The event brought together global technology leaders, researchers, and policymakers to align on India's roadmap to becoming a pioneer in 6G communications technology, the Ministry of Communications said on May 14, 2025. Pemmasani highlighted the country's transformation from a technology adopter to a standard-setter, and urged all stakeholders to treat Bharat 6G not merely as a technical pursuit, but as a national mission.

Transformative Potential Across Sectors

The Minister described 6G as a transformative opportunity that could redefine connectivity for future generations, and outlined its potential to revolutionise sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and smart cities.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23, 2023, the Bharat 6G Vision charts a path for India to design, develop, and deploy 6G technologies by 2030.

He stated that Bharat's 6G Vision aims to position India as a global 6G leader by 2030 through the Bharat 6G Alliance, more than 111 funded research projects, global partnerships with Japan, Singapore, and Finland, and breakthroughs in terahertz communication and AI-native networks.

Outlining the technical promise of 6G, the Minister said, "6G presents not merely an incremental improvement, but a fundamental transformation… enabling terahertz frequency bands, 1 terabit per second speeds, sub-millisecond latency, intelligent self-healing networks, and volumetric connectivity — from underwater to aerospace."

Innovation Capacity to Lead

Reaffirming the Prime Minister's vision, Pemmasani emphasised the government's full commitment to supporting the success of India's 6G mission. He concluded by noting that India has the necessary scale, innovation capacity, and political will to lead the global 6G journey and contribute to the digital transformation for the benefit of humanity.