The strategic MoU aims to establish Centres of Excellence in 6G communication and MRI technology.

Highlights

  • Keysight and SAMEER have signed an MoU to collaborate on R&D in 6G and healthcare.
  • Plans include establishing Centres of Excellence for 6G and MRI technologies.
  • The partnership aims to support Indian institutions with advanced R&D infrastructure.

Keysight Technologies and MeitY’s SAMEER Partner for R&D in Healthcare and 6G
Keysight Technologies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday with the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) to collaborate on research and development (R&D) in healthcare and 6G network technology. Keysight is a network testing, measurement, and assurance solutions maker, while SAMEER is a premier R&D organisation under India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Focus on 6G Research and Healthcare

As part of the collaboration, Keysight and SAMEER have proposed establishing a Healthcare Centre of Excellence (CoE), along with a research lab to advance 6G communication research.

Under the agreement, Keysight will enable SAMEER to develop and demonstrate fully functional labs that support 6G research and development across various Indian institutions. Additionally, both organizations aim to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in healthcare, with a focus on advancing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technologies, according to an ET Telecom report.

"We are leading 6G research in India after the successful demonstration of our end to end 5G stack along with IIT Madras. The proposed collaboration with Keysight will enhance this further and enable Indian research and academic institutions to get access to next-generation technologies," said P Hanumantha Rao, Director-General at SAMEER, as quoted in the report.

Indigenous Solutions for Cancer and MRI Imaging

"Establishing a center of excellence and building 6G research areas is a critical step towards driving innovation in India. Through this collaboration, we are proud to provide the much-needed infrastructure and technology that will empower future research across healthcare and other sectors," said Sudhir Tangri, Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales and Country General Manager of India at Keysight, according to the report.

SAMEER's contributions to healthcare include the development of a fully indigenous Linear Accelerator (LINAC) for cancer therapy and an affordable, fully functional 1.5T MRI system. The agreement will enable Keysight to help democratize these innovations across India by leveraging SAMEER's products, while both organizations continue collaborative research by complementing each other's strengths.

