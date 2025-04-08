Vi Lists Reasons Why 5G Might Not be Working on Your Phone

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) recently launched 5G in Mumbai.
  • The third-largest telecom operator is now shaking things up and also gearing up to launch 5G in more circles.
  • If you are a Vi 5G customer, and are facing issues with operating 5G network, then Vi has laid out some tips for how you can resolve the issue.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) recently launched 5G in Mumbai. The third-largest telecom operator is now shaking things up and also gearing up to launch 5G in more circles. If you are a Vi 5G customer, and are facing issues with operating 5G network, then Vi has laid out some tips for how you can resolve the issue. Some times, it may happen that a user has checked all the 5G requirements and yet 5G doesn't work for them. In such scenarios, Vi has said three things that users need to remember.




Vodafone Idea's Tips for Resolving 5G Issues

Vodafone Idea's three tips for resolving 5G network connectivity issues are:

  1. There could be issues with the 5G network connectivity if the user's phone is in power saving mode.
  2. 5G may not work properly or at all if the user has put the SIM card in the SIM slot 2. So try switching the SIM slot to 1.
  3. 5G may or could switch off if the user's phone gets too hot.

Vodafone Idea's 5G should be able to work well in all the phones that support Bharti Airtel's 5G. Both Vi and Airtel have launched 5G NSA (non-standalone architecture) services in India.

Vodafone Idea's 5G will launch in four circles in the month of April 2025 - Delhi, Punjab, Bihar and Karnataka. The company has confirmed the same on its website. More circles will be added by Vi in the coming months as the telco upscales its capex (capital expenditure) for expanding 4G/5G networks.

Vodafone Idea needs to add new users in order to make a comeback. The telco has been losing customers pretty fast and now its active user base has dipped below 180 million.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

