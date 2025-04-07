Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G in Four Circles this Month

Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced the launch of its 5G in March. The telco first launched the 5G service in the Mumbai circle. In April 2025, the telco has confirmed that it will launch 5G in more circles. According to the website of the company, the 5G launch will happen in more circles including Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, and Punjab. This will make it a total of five circles where Vi's 5G is available. It is unclear whether more circles could be added for 5G this month. Vi has already met the minimum rollout obligations (MRO) for 5G rollout set by the government. Now the telco needs to just keep deploying radios and 5G sites to compete with Airtel and Jio.









Vodafone Idea is Also Offering 5G at No Additional Cost

Vodafone Idea is also offering customers 5G at no additional cost with the prepaid plans that cost Rs 299 or more. Along with this, all the postpaid plans that start at Rs 451 will also get 5G from the telco. Note that the 5G data is not unlimited even though it carries the branding "unlimited". The 5G data offered to the customers is capped at 300GB for every 28 days.

Vodafone Idea is using the funds it raised from equity to scale capex (capital expenditure) for 5G rollout and 4G expansion throughout India. The telco is deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone architecture) for the users. 5G NSA works on top of the 4G layer and will work with almost every 5G phone in the country.

Vi is still at the nascent stages with 5G, and thus the network will continue to be optimised for a better experience of the users for the forseeable future. The telco will also likely take one and half to two years for meeting the coverage of Jio and Airtel with 5G.