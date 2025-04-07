AI in Dating: Tinder AI-Powered Flirting Experience; Knot.dating AI-Powered Matchmaking Platform



Tinder and Knot.dating are ushering in a new era of AI-powered dating experiences, each targeting distinct user needs. While Tinder's playful new feature, The Game Game, helps users practice flirting with AI personas, Knot.dating focuses on deep compatibility for professionals seeking serious relationships.

Let's take a closer look at how these two platforms are redefining the dating landscape through AI experiences:

1. Tinder Launches AI-Powered In-App Feature Called The Game Game

Dating app Tinder has introduced The Game Game, an interactive AI-powered feature designed to help users practice their flirting skills in a lighthearted, gamified setting. This new in-app game allows iOS users to interact with a chatbot in a fun and judgment-free space.

Developed in partnership with OpenAI, the experience leverages speech-to-speech technology via the Realtime API, incorporating models such as GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini.

Available to iOS users in the US for a limited time, The Game Game invites Tinder users into over-the-top romantic scenarios where they interact with AI-generated personas in real-time.

Curated Set of Scenarios

The Game Game presents players with a curated set of scenario cards, each featuring a distinct AI persona and a lighthearted introductory situation. The objective is to engage in conversation and secure a date or phone number within a set time limit. Performance is evaluated using a three-tier rating system represented by Tinder flame icons.

Users begin by tapping the Tinder logo within the app to access the feature, then choose from a selection of imaginative scenarios tailored to their Discovery Settings (Age/Gender). Once a scenario is selected, the AI initiates the conversation, and users respond vocally—testing their wit, charm, and conversation skills, according to the official release.

Performance Rating

Performance is measured on a three-flame scale, with the AI providing real-time feedback. Positive interactions are rewarded, while awkward or off-putting responses prompt constructive suggestions to guide the user back on track. At the end of each session, participants receive a summary highlighting their strengths and areas for improvement. Scores can also be saved and shared with friends.

"This project gave us a chance to experiment with how AI can make dating a little more fun and a little less intimidating," said Alex Osborne, Sr Director of Product Innovation at Match Group. "We worked with OpenAI to create something that's lighthearted but rooted in real tech—blending personality, feedback, and just enough playfulness to keep people on their toes."

Survey Report

The initiative builds on findings from Tinder's 2023 Future of Dating Report, which revealed that 64 percent of young singles surveyed globally are comfortable navigating awkward or cringeworthy moments in the name of authenticity—a sentiment The Game Game feature delivers.

"It invites users to tap into their vocal charm to win over an AI-generated persona that reacts in real time," the company said, referencing a survey of 4,000 individuals aged 18 to 25 across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. The survey was conducted by Opinium on behalf of Tinder between April 21 and April 25, 2023.

"We're continuing to work with platforms like Tinder that are deploying OpenAI thoughtfully in their products to help people build practical skills and confidence," said Sara Caldwell, Head of Go-To-Market Readiness at OpenAI. "With Realtime API, Tinder is using AI to build fun, engaging experiences with the clear intention of enabling real-world connections and making dating a little less scary."

The Game Game runs on OpenAI's Realtime API and uses GPT-4o, GPT-4o mini and the Moderation API. Tinder confirmed that all user data from The Game Game will remain private and will not be used to train AI models.

2. Knot.dating Launches AI-Powered Matchmaking Platform for High-Achieving Professionals

Knot.dating, an AI-driven matchmaking platform, has announced its official launch, targeting high-achieving professionals seeking serious, long-term relationships. Combining advanced AI driven behavioural insights with human-assisted matchmaking, Knot.dating says it offers a unique blend of technology and personal touch to ensure deeper compatibility and meaningful connections.

Currently in Invite-Only Basis

Currently operating on an invite-only basis, Knot.dating aims to differentiate itself from traditional matrimony and dating apps by emphasising depth over superficial filters. The service is designed for working professionals who prefer to take charge of their relationship journey before involving family.

Previous Experience

According to the official release, the launch marks a pivot from the company's earlier venture, Hood, which focused on facilitating authentic online conversations. By learning from user behaviour and market trends, the team is said to have identified a demand for deeper, more intentional relationship-building.

"Helping people find love is one of the most meaningful things you can do with technology," said Jasveer Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Knot.dating on March 31, 2025. "While matrimony platforms rely on filters and preferences, we’re going deeper—using conversational AI to understand real human behaviour and communication. We're not just building another matrimony app—we're creating a platform where compatibility grows through conversations. Our focus is on working professionals who are serious about finding a partner—individuals who want to take the lead in their own journey before involving their families."

Knot.dating seeks to redefine modern matchmaking for professionals who are serious about tying the knot. The platform is expected to open to the public in the coming months.