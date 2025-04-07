Infinix to Launch a New Phone in India under Rs 20000

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will feature Energizing Scent Tech. The device will keep refreshing scent over time, and it is a very light scent. The phone also features a vegan leath back panel. The scent will be there for a long time and will be quite subtle in nature.

Highlights

  • Infinix, a Chinese smartphone maker, is soon going to launch a new phone in India under Rs 20,000.
  • This new phone will launch in India on April 18, 2025.
  • There will be three different colours the device will be available in - Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey.

Follow Us

infinix to launch a new phone in

Infinix, a Chinese smartphone maker, is soon going to launch a new phone in India under Rs 20,000. This new phone will launch in India on April 18, 2025. There will be three different colours the device will be available in - Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey. The new phone will be launched in the Note 50 series. This time, Infinix is launching the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ in India, which is followed by the launch of the Infinix 50x recently. The launch of this phone is on April 18, 2025. Let's take a look at the details to understand more.




Read M0re - OnePlus 13T Battery Teased Ahead of Launch

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Design Technology

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will feature Energizing Scent Tech. The device will keep refreshing scent over time, and it is a very light scent. The phone also features a vegan leath back panel. The scent will be there for a long time and will be quite subtle in nature. This is a new concept for phones, at least in India.

Anish Kapoor, Infinix India CEO, said, "We try to innovate. One such innovation is this Energizing Scent-Tech. It’s like you have a good-looking phone and it smells good as well. There’s a lot of technology behind that."

Read More - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launched: Details Here

Infinix has been trying to capture more value from the Indian market by launching super affordable and value smarpthones. The price of the phone has been hinted by Kapoor to be under Rs 20,000. This is where the majority of the Indian market is. Kapoor has already laid out the expectations from the phone. He said that don't expect anything to be premium in the phone. As for the confirmed specifications, the device features a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor as the main camera at the rear.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

200-300Mbps only bro. Tested already with S25U. 4G+ at 150-160Mbps with 1+3+8.

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Cricket Stadiums Across 11…

Shivraj Roy :

Some guy has shared Vi 5G speedtest near a stadium in chennai and he got like 600mbps I would try…

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Cricket Stadiums Across 11…

TheAndroidFreak :

Two bands are disabled. 3+8 is working in morning time.

BSNL's Net Profit, Subscriber Gain Highlighted by Telecom Minister

Kunal Dudwadkar :

This is so apt. I'm an avid radio listener and simply because I am ok with not knowing what song…

The Silent Phase-Out of FM Radio in Smartphones: What's Behind…

TheAndroidFreak :

Great. Looks like I have to shift to BSNL really soon.

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments