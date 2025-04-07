Infinix to Launch a New Phone in India under Rs 20000

Infinix, a Chinese smartphone maker, is soon going to launch a new phone in India under Rs 20,000. This new phone will launch in India on April 18, 2025. There will be three different colours the device will be available in - Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey. The new phone will be launched in the Note 50 series. This time, Infinix is launching the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ in India, which is followed by the launch of the Infinix 50x recently. The launch of this phone is on April 18, 2025. Let's take a look at the details to understand more.









Read M0re - OnePlus 13T Battery Teased Ahead of Launch

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Design Technology

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will feature Energizing Scent Tech. The device will keep refreshing scent over time, and it is a very light scent. The phone also features a vegan leath back panel. The scent will be there for a long time and will be quite subtle in nature. This is a new concept for phones, at least in India.

Anish Kapoor, Infinix India CEO, said, "We try to innovate. One such innovation is this Energizing Scent-Tech. It’s like you have a good-looking phone and it smells good as well. There’s a lot of technology behind that."

Read More - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launched: Details Here

Infinix has been trying to capture more value from the Indian market by launching super affordable and value smarpthones. The price of the phone has been hinted by Kapoor to be under Rs 20,000. This is where the majority of the Indian market is. Kapoor has already laid out the expectations from the phone. He said that don't expect anything to be premium in the phone. As for the confirmed specifications, the device features a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor as the main camera at the rear.