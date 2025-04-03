Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launched: Details Here

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC (system on a chip) for upcoming smartphones. It is the successor to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 which launched in 2024. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 comes with notable improvements in GPU, CPU, and AI (artificial intelligence) performance. Note that it is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and is manufatured using TSMC's 4nm process. There's now support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.









Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Features

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is a 4nm chip. It features Arm's reference cores. There's an Arm Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three Cortex A720 cores clocked at 3 GHz, and two Cortex A720 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz along with two Cortex A70 cores clocked at 2 GHz. There's support for up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 has a 31% faster CPU than its predecessor. On top of this, the chipset also features Adreno 825 GPU, which supports on-device ray tracing that boosts the GPU performance by 49% over the previous generation.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 comes with an updated Hexagon NPU. It delivers 44% improved performance when handline on-device AI tasks. For the camera performance, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 features an 18-bit triple Spectra image signal processor. There's support for up to 36MP cameras.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 comes with support for up to WQHD+ display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 240Hz. There's support for Quick Charge 5 too which allows for fast-charging support of 100W or more. Many Chinese smartphone brands now offer 100W fast-charging support, which means that we can expect new devices from Chinese OEMs that come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.