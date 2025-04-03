Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Launched: Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is a 4nm chip. It features Arm's reference cores. There's an Arm Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three Cortex A720 cores clocked at 3 GHz, and two Cortex A720 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz along with two Cortex A70 cores clocked at 2 GHz.

Highlights

  Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC (system on a chip) for upcoming smartphones.
  It is the successor to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 which launched in 2024.
  The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 comes with notable improvements in GPU, CPU, and AI (artificial intelligence) performance.

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC (system on a chip) for upcoming smartphones. It is the successor to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 which launched in 2024. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 comes with notable improvements in GPU, CPU, and AI (artificial intelligence) performance. Note that it is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and is manufatured using TSMC's 4nm process. There's now support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.




Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Features

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is a 4nm chip. It features Arm's reference cores. There's an Arm Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three Cortex A720 cores clocked at 3 GHz, and two Cortex A720 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz along with two Cortex A70 cores clocked at 2 GHz. There's support for up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 has a 31% faster CPU than its predecessor. On top of this, the chipset also features Adreno 825 GPU, which supports on-device ray tracing that boosts the GPU performance by 49% over the previous generation.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 comes with an updated Hexagon NPU. It delivers 44% improved performance when handline on-device AI tasks. For the camera performance, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 features an 18-bit triple Spectra image signal processor. There's support for up to 36MP cameras.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 comes with support for up to WQHD+ display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 240Hz. There's support for Quick Charge 5 too which allows for fast-charging support of 100W or more. Many Chinese smartphone brands now offer 100W fast-charging support, which means that we can expect new devices from Chinese OEMs that come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

