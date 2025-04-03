BSNL’s Move to Engage Customers in April 2025

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom company, is trying to reconnect with its customers at a deeper level. To do that, the company has announced April as the Customer Service Month. It is not a circle specific activity. BSNL wants to engage its customers throughout the country to make a difference in their lives with its services.









BSNL said that it will re-engage customers across several segments - retail, rural, urban, and enterprise. The telco's focus will be on improving mobile network quality, enhancing FTTH and broadband reliability, ensuring billing transparency, enhancing leased circuits/MPLS reliability, and expediting customer greivance redressal.

Robert J Ravi, CMD (Chairman and Managing Director), BSNL said, "BSNL’s journey is rooted in the voice of every customer. As the only telecom provider to launch a truly Made-in-Bharat 4G network, we move forward with swadeshi pride and a commitment to serve with sincerity, speed, and strength — listening, learning, and leading toward a digital Viksit Bharat."

Users/BSNL customers can give their feedback to BSNL in the following form - cfp.bsnl.co.in. BSNL is rolling out 4G and is also planning to roll out 5G soon. Initiatives like this will allow the telco to understand the problems of the users and correct them to improve their experience.