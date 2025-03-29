BSNL is Ahead of the Curve: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, recently launched several new services. Quoting one of those services, Jyotiradiya Scindia, union telecom minister of India, said that BSNL is already ahead of the curve. BSNL is seen as a player that's far behind the private telecom operators. This is true in many aspects when network coverage, network technology, customer care services, and more are concerned. However, BSNL has been making huge strides to become profitable and add new customers in the shortest-time possible.









Here's what you need to know.

Read More - BSNL CMD Post to Stay with Robert Ravi: Report

BSNL is Already Posting Net Profits

According to an ANI report, speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025, Scindia said, "BSNL is already ahead of the curve. We have launched Direct-to-Device (D2D) satellite messaging services. More importantly, after 18 years, BSNL has finally turned profitable. In the October-December quarter, BSNL posted a Rs 262 crore net profit, compared to a Rs 1,262 crore loss in Q3 last year. At the same time, we have cut costs by 18%, leading to a 3x growth in EBITDA, from Rs 450 crores to Rs 1,500 crores. India remains one of the few countries with four competing telecom operators. While global markets are seeing telecom consolidation, India is experiencing rapid telecom expansion."

Read More - BSNL Revenues Impacted Due to Delay in 4G Rollout: Report

Along with this, Scindia also mentioned that India is one of the few nations which has its own telecom stack technology deployed in a live network. China, Sweden, Finland, and South Korea are the four nations where 4G telecom stack is available. BSNL is currently deploying the homegrown 4G stack in over 1 lakh sites. Once that is done, the minister confirmed that all of those sites will also be switched to 5G. At the same time, India has already started to work towards the development of 6G.