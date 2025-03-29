Vodafone Idea Faces Fresh Setback as DOT Puts Spectrum Surrender Plan on Hold: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Government's decision to stall the spectrum surrender proposal adds to Vodafone Idea's financial strain, while Bharti Airtel and Jio push for refund provisions.

Highlights

  • DoT puts on hold its proposal to allow telecom operators to surrender spectrum bought before 2022.
  • Vodafone Idea aimed to reduce government dues by Rs 30,000- Rs 40,000 crore through spectrum surrender.
  • Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio opposed the move unless a refund mechanism was included.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea Faces Fresh Setback as DOT Puts Spectrum Surrender Plan on Hold: Report
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has put on hold its proposal to allow telecom operators to surrender airwaves bought before the 2022 auctions, dealing a fresh blow to Vodafone Idea. The cash-strapped telco was hoping to return some spectrum to reduce its financial burden and secure bank guarantees, according to an ET Telecom report.

Also Read: IPL 2025: What Are the Cricket Data Packs Launched by Airtel, Jio, and Vi?




Airtel and Jio Demand Refund Mechanism

The development follows concerns raised by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, which demanded a provision for refunds if the surrendered spectrum had been fully paid for. Officials cited legal complexities in altering auction rules and adjusting refunds against other levies.

"The development came amid demands by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio that the government have a clause for the refund of the money that they have fully paid up for the spectrum bought before 2022 but could have now surrendered," said officials aware of the matter, according to the report.

Vodafone Idea's Plan to Cut Debt Hits a Roadblock

Vodafone Idea had planned to return excess spectrum bought before 2022 and cut its government obligations by Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 crore, depending on the quantum of spectrum returned. However, officials reportedly said that allowing the surrender of spectrum would have involved a complicated process to change the rules of auctions conducted before 2022, which was also a deterrent.

"The conditions of notice inviting applications (NIA) would have to be changed for spectrum surrender. That, too, could have been considered, but then having the provisions for refund and adjustment against other levies would have been legally difficult," the report quoted one official as saying.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea 5G Trials in Mumbai: Speeds Reach Up to 243 Mbps

Only if Legally Supportable

The report quoted another official as saying that telecom companies were informed that the plan to surrender spectrum could only be considered if it was legally tenable.

The spectrum surrender policy was intended to apply to all operators, but Vodafone Idea would have benefited the most if implemented. Jio has minimal surplus airwaves and has already prepaid most of its past spectrum obligations. Bharti Airtel, however, holds some excess spectrum in bands like 2100 MHz in a few circles that could be returned. However, since payments are cleared in the case of surrender, the amount must be refunded.

Vodafone Idea, however, owes the government Rs 1.57 lakh crore for spectrum purchases, with the majority of dues stemming from the 2022 auctions. The telecom operator holds 8,030 MHz of spectrum across multiple bands and claims to have the highest airwaves per million subscribers in the industry.

Also Read: Monetising 4G and 5G: Key Takeaways to Date and What’s Next?

Vi's Recent Letter to DoT

Recently, the company wrote to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), stating that if it were allowed to surrender spectrum acquired in auctions before 2021, its securitization or bank guarantee (BG) requirement for airwaves purchased in March 2015 would decrease from Rs 6,091 crore to Rs 2,900 crore.

Vodafone Idea also proposed alternatives to address the securitization requirement, including offsetting the 2015 shortfall using an excess payment of Rs 9,900 crore from the 2016 auction or Rs 8,800 crore paid during the 2012 and 2014 auctions. Vodafone Idea is struggling to furnish a Rs 6,091 crore bank guarantee or pay Rs 5,493 crore in cash for pending dues.

More in the Vi Series:

1. Vodafone Idea Proposes Spectrum Surrender to Cut Bank Guarantee Needs: Report

2. Indian Govt Not Keen to Raise Its Stake in Vodafone Idea, Asks to First Raise Investments: Report

3. Vodafone Idea Says It Can’t Furnish Rs 6,051 Crore BG: Report

4. Vodafone Idea Seeks Further Government Support Amid AGR Dues Pressure: Report

5. Govt Drops AGR Dues Waiver Plan, Deems Relief to Private Firms Unjust: Report

6. Vodafone Idea Fails to Provide Rs 6,090 Crore Bank Guarantee to DoT: Report

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Honor could soon launch a mid-range phone with a jumbo 8000mAh battery and snapdragon 7 series chipset.

BSNL CMD Confirms 5G Rollout in Select Cities in Next…

TheAndroidFreak :

Itni negativity kaha se laate ho Faraz bhai? Just because Airtel couldn't do it, doesn't mean BSNL can't do it.

BSNL CMD Confirms 5G Rollout in Select Cities in Next…

TheAndroidFreak :

BSNL 5G on SA in Delhi

BSNL CMD Confirms 5G Rollout in Select Cities in Next…

TheAndroidFreak :

BSNL 5G on SA

BSNL CMD Confirms 5G Rollout in Select Cities in Next…

Kaushlendra Tiwari :

I don't consider BSNL as a network operator for me because it's not present for those places also where it…

BSNL Makes an Effort, Loses Customers Anyway

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments