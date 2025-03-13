Vodafone Idea 5G Trials in Mumbai: Speeds Reach Up to 243 Mbps



Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest private telecommunications service provider in India, is reportedly preparing to launch 5G services in Mumbai this month. The company has officially stated that its commercial rollout will begin this month, with plans to expand to Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Patna in April 2025. TelecomTalk recently reported on Vi's 5G trials in Mumbai, and some readers have been able to latch onto the 5G network and experience it on their devices. A TelecomTalk reader, who appears to be from Mumbai, shared a video with live speed test results across multiple locations in the city.

5G in India

While 5G and high speeds are not new to users—since Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have already been offering 5G services for over two years—for Vi users, these speeds may bring some excitement. However, there are practically no new use cases for users to experience with 5G. Below are the speed test (Device Used: iPhone 15 Plus) screenshots from the video shared by Shivraj Roy.

Location: Vi 5G Speeds Indoors

Download Speed: 187 Mbps Upload: 16.2 Mbps Ping: 77 ms

Location 1: Andheri West, DN Nagar Metro Station

Download Speed: 243 Mbps Upload: 17.2 Mbps Ping: 25 ms

Location 2: Andheri Station

Download Speed 1: 136 Mbps Upload: 30.94 Mbps Ping: 45 ms

Download Speed 2: 96.4 Mbps Upload: 20.8 Mbps Ping: 52 ms

Location 3: Somewhere between Andheri and Bandra

Download Speed: 60.1 Mbps Upload: 32.86 Mbps Ping: 117 ms

Location 4: 5G speed test on a Mumbai local train

Download Speed: 102 Mbps Upload: 6.44 Mbps Ping: 169 ms

Location 5: Somewhere before Dadar

Download Speed: 6.10 Mbps Upload: 19.22 Mbps Ping: 297 ms

Location 6: Dadar Station (Western Side)

Download Speed: 18.5 Mbps Upload: 10.4 Mbps Ping: 103 ms

Location 7: Mumbai Central

Download Speed: 147 Mbps Upload: 10.8 Mbps Ping: 85 ms

Location 8: Marine Lines Station

Download Speed: 174 Mbps Upload: 23.53 Mbps Ping: 17 ms

Location 9: Churchgate Station

Download Speed: 166 Mbps Upload: 58.09 Mbps Ping: 43 ms

Location 10: Opposite "Breakfast by the Bay," Marine Drive, near Churchgate

Download Speed: 158 Mbps Upload: 13.70 Mbps Ping: 42 ms

Location 11: Marine Drive

Download Speed: 107 Mbps Upload: 13.60 Mbps Ping: 27 ms

Walking Speed Test: Somewhere near Horniman Circle

Download Speed: 125 Mbps Upload: 10.60 Mbps Ping: 39 ms

Final Location: Horniman Circle

Download Speed: 40.7 Mbps Upload: 1.67 Mbps Ping: 172 ms

Conclusion

While speed tests have indicated promising results in Mumbai, Vi has not yet reached gigabit speeds. The rollout remains in its trial phase, and users can expect further improvements as the company continues deploying 5G infrastructure. Even with Gigabit speeds, there isn't much users can do except run speed tests, which we will discuss in our upcoming stories. Stay tuned, keep reading TelecomTalk. Did we say, You can interact with us on X (formerly Twitter)?