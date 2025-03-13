Vodafone Idea Selects Nokia to Enhance and Expand IP Backhaul Network



Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has selected Nokia to enhance and expand its IP backhaul network across multiple telecom circles in India. Under a three-year agreement, Nokia will deploy its IP/MPLS solutions, strengthening VIL's network to support data demands from AI, immersive gaming, video conferencing, and digital services, according to Nokia.

For AI and Data Services

"With emerging data-hungry services like AI and immersive gaming, as well as the continued need for business video conferencing and access to digital services, connectivity demands are always increasing. To ensure people and enterprises can live and work without interruption, this vital upgrade will strengthen and future-proof the network's capacity and reliability," Nokia said on March 13.









Vodafone Idea Teams Up with Nokia

As part of the deal, Nokia will supply its IP/MPLS products, including the 7750 SR and 7250 IXR series routers, modernising VIL's transport network. The deployment, according to Nokia, will help improve core, aggregation, and access layers for improved capacity and reliability.

"By incorporating the advanced solutions from Nokia, VIL aims to densify its network with a significant deployment of IP routers and replace its legacy networks. This upgrade will enable lower operational costs, faster deployment and seamless scalability for future technologies, ensuring a more efficient and cost-effective network infrastructure," the official release said.

The deployment also integrates automation-based planning, design, installation, and migration services, enhancing sustainability through reduced Opex and energy-efficient solutions.

Future-Proofing for 5G and Beyond

"Partnering with Nokia truly aligns with our vision to enhance customer experience and support the growth of data traffic in the country. The state-of-the-art solutions from Nokia and their proven deployment capabilities will enable us to build a future ready transport network," said Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea Limited.

"We are delighted to partner with Vodafone Idea to enable the next phase of its network transformation. Our innovative IP/MPLS portfolio, in-depth understanding of 4G and 5G requirements and trusted performance across all network domains will ensure a high-performance network that delivers exceptional customer experiences for Vodafone Idea," added Prashant Malkani, Head of Network Infrastructure at Nokia India.

The collaboration aims to future-proof VIL's network, ensuring high-capacity, resilient connectivity while preparing for the evolution of 5G and beyond. According to the companies, this deployment will deliver superior 4G and 5G experience. The circle details, however, are not shared by the companies.