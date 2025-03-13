BSNL has Installed 83,629 4G Sites in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The first time BSNL floated a VRS package was in 2019 when the government announced a relief package for the state-run telco. After the implementation of VRS, BSNL saw a 51% reduction in employee costs. This helped BSNL earn an operating profit of from 2020-21.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is very close to reaching its goal of 1 lakh 4G sites in India.
  • The state-run telecom operatopr has installed 83,629 4G sites as on March 5, 2025.
  • Out of these, 74,123 4G sites are on air.

Follow Us

bsnl has installed 83629 4g sites in india

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is very close to reaching its goal of 1 lakh 4G sites in India. The state-run telecom operatopr has installed 83,629 4G sites as on March 5, 2025. Out of these, 74,123 4G sites are on air. The company's goal is to reach deployment and comissioning of 1 lakh 4G sites by the end of June 2025. The data was shared by Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.




The minister said that BSNL's revenues have been impacted due to delay in the roll out of 4G networks as well as a stiff competition in the mobile segment.

Read More - BSNL 300 Mbps Plan Bundles Several OTT Benefits

No Proposal for VRS in BSNL: MoS for Communications

When asked about whether there are plans for any VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) packages at BSNL, Chandra Sekhar said that there are no proposals under consideration in the department at the moment. The first time BSNL floated a VRS package was in 2019 when the government announced a relief package for the state-run telco. After the implementation of VRS, BSNL saw a 51% reduction in employee costs. This helped BSNL earn an operating profit of from 2020-21.

Read More - Reliance Jio Adds Close to 4 MIllion Wireless Users in Dec 2024

However, due to absence of 4G, the company has not been able to make a difference in the longest time. After the deployment of 1 lakh 4G sites, BSNL also plans to roll out 5G. There are plans to deploy 5G SA (standalone) as well. BSNL is already trying to test 5G SA technology with the Indian tech makers. This time, however, there are chances that BSNL could reserve up to 50% of the sites for 5G SA for the foreign players. This would enable BSNL in competing head on with the private telecom operators.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Happy with BSNL progress. Want to see 3L sites with 700Mhz and 900Mhz.

BSNL Brings New Rs 750 Plan with Half Yearly Validity

Faraz :

" Reliance Jio added 3,906,123 wireless subscribers, while Bharti Airtel saw a net addition of 1,033,009 subscribers during the period.…

Reliance Jio Adds Close to 4 MIllion Wireless Users in…

TheAndroidFreak :

My place

5G Services Available in 773 Out of 776 Districts in…

Faraz :

Why do you assume they are stopping any telecom service provider to enter Indian market ??

Can Vodafone Idea Turn Tables with 5G

Faraz :

Jan aur Feb me again both BSNL and Vi will gain 4G customers by small margin, while Jio and Airtel…

Reliance Jio Adds Close to 4 MIllion Wireless Users in…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments