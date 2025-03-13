BSNL 300 Mbps Plan Bundles Several OTT Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, offers its 300 Mbps broadband plan with several OTT (over-the-top) benefits. BSNL has long-been offeriing OTT benefits with its broadband plans, but today, we will focus on its most premium plan. The company's most expensive broadband plan comes for Rs 1799 per month. This plan comes with 300 Mbps speed. This is the same for both download and upload. The company's services are present everywhere in the country and this plan is also available for mostly everyone. Let's take a look at the complete details of the 300 Mbps broadband plan from BSNL.









BSNL 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

BSNL's 300 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1799 per month. This plan offers uniform download and upload speed to the users. The speed drops to 20 Mbps beyond consuming 6500GB of data. This is more than what any user would require. This plan makes the most sense for offices or for large homes where there are more than 20 devices connected to the Wi-Fi and are continously consuming high-amounts of data.

There's a free landline connection offered by BSNL as well. However, the instrument for this connection has to be purchased separately by the user. Let's now take a look at the OTT benefits which are bundled for the users.

The OTT benefits are - JioHotstar, YuppTV pack (SonyLIV, ZEE5), Lionsgate Play, Hungama, ShemarooMe, and EpicON. These are all the OTT benefits that you will get from BSNL. This 300 Mbps broadband plan from BSNL is called Fibre Ultra OTT New. BSNL has been one of the top broadband service providers in the country for years now. Its services can be purchased directly from the company's website or by visiting your nearest BSNL office.