BSNL Brings New Rs 750 Plan with Half Yearly Validity

BSNL's Rs 750 prepaid plan comes with 1GB of daily data. This plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The speed drops to 40 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has brought a new Rs 750 prepaid plan for its users.
  • Note that this plan comes with half yearly validity.
  • This plan will only be available for the GP-2 customers of the telco.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has brought a new Rs 750 prepaid plan for its users. Note that this plan comes with half yearly validity. But this plan is not for everyone. This plan will only be available for the GP-2 customers of the telco. So who are the GP-2 customers? These are customers who have not recharged for more than 7 days. Until 165 days have passed after the seven days, these users will be GP-2 customers. This Rs 750 plan is quite affordable. Let's take a look at the benefits that you get with the Rs 750 plan.




BSNL Rs 750 Prepaid Plan

BSNL's Rs 750 prepaid plan comes with 1GB of daily data. This plan offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The speed drops to 40 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. This plan will offer you 180GB in total. This is because the plan comes with a service validity of 180 days.

There's no such plan for the customers of the other private telecom operators. The private telcos don't have any thing like GP-customers. With BSNL, the benefit of becoming a GP customer is that you get more lucrative offers from the company. BSNL is trying to revive its business fast and that is why the telco has kept its pricing the lowest in the industry.

There are more half-yearly plans that are available from BSNL. The company is trying to deploy 4G throughout India and is expected to finish the rollout in 1 lakh sites. After that, the company is also planning to launch 5G. There are reports online that suggest BSNL is trying to deploy 5G SA (standalone) in 1 lakh sites in India.

