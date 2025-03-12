Reliance Jio Adds Close to 4 MIllion Wireless Users in Dec 2024

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator added close to 4 million wireless users in December 2024. According to the data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio added 3.90 million users during the month. Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom player in the country added 1 million wireless users. The other two telcos, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost 0.31 million and 1.71 million wireless users.









Read More - BSNL Brings New Rs 750 Plan with Half Yearly Validity

What About Wireline Users for Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL?

When it came to the wireline users, Jio added 0.65 million new users. Airtel added 0.16 million new users while BSNL and Vodafone Idea lost users. BSNL lost 0.03 million users while Vi lost 0.009 million users. In the wired segment, Jio had 43.18% of the market share while Airtel had 25.08% share. BSNL and Vi's share was 15.42% and 2.15%, respectively.

When it came to the VLR subscribers or active wireless users, Jio had 445.60 million during the month, Airtel had 382.07 million, Vi had 176.51 million and BSNL had 55.70 million users.

Read More - Jio Affordable Mobile Plans that Would Suit Gamers

13.85 Million MNP Requests Were Made

In December 2024, TRAI said that a total of 13.85 million MNP (Mobile Number Portability) requests were made. This took the total MNP requests made since its implementation to 1079.19 million.

The total wireless subscriber base of Jio stood at 465.14 million users, Airtel had 385.31 million users, Vi had 207.26 million users, and BSNL had 91.95 million users. Overall, when wireless and wireline was combined, Jio had 50.43% of market share, while at the second was Airtel with 30.62% market share. This is 80% of the market combined for the two telcos when you think of both wireless and wireline users. Vodafone Idea had 13.37% of the market share and BSNL had a minor 3.74% share. The remaining is with other smaller ISPs (internet service providers) that are offering FTTH services throughout the ccountry.