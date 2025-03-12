After Airtel, Reliance Jio Partners with SpaceX to Bring Starlink Internet to India

Reported by Kripa B 0

Jio and SpaceX collaborate to expand broadband connectivity across India, including remote and rural regions, through Starlink’s satellite internet services.

Highlights

  • Jio Platforms signs an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink internet in India.
  • Partnership aims to enhance broadband connectivity, including in rural and remote regions.
  • Collaboration strengthens Jio’s broadband ecosystem alongside JioAirFiber and JioFiber.

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) announced on Wednesday, March 12, that it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink's broadband internet services to its customers in India. "This agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jio's offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceX's direct offerings to consumers and businesses," Reliance Jio said in a release.

Jio Announces Agreement with SpaceX

Jio will make Starlink solutions available through its retail outlets as well as through its online storefronts. Jio will provide Starlink equipment in its retail outlets and establish a mechanism to assist with customer service, installation, and activation.

"Through this agreement, the parties will leverage Jio's position as the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic and Starlink's position as the world’s leading low Earth orbit satellite constellation operator to deliver reliable broadband services across the country, including the most rural and remote regions of India," the company said.

Starlink Complements Jio's Existing Services

Jio said Starlink complements its "JioAirFiber and JioFiber by extending high-speed internet to the most challenging of locations in a quick and affordable manner."

“Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jio's top priority," said Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio. "Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all. By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem,we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country."

"We look forward to working with Jio and receiving authorisation from the Government of India to provide more people, organizations and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services," said Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX.

Future Collaborations

Jio and SpaceX are also evaluating other complementary areas of cooperation to leverage their respective infrastructure to further enhance India’s digital ecosystem.

"This is a significant milestone in India's connectivity evolution," Jio said, adding that "Jio and Starlink are expanding horizons, connecting all of India."

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

