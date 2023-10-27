Jio Demonstrates Satellite-Based Gigabit Fiber Service, JioSpaceFiber at IMC2023

Reliance Jio announced that it successfully demonstrated India's first satellite-based giga fiber service, JioSpaceFiber, at India Mobile Congress on Friday. According to the company, the service will provide high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India and will be available across the length and breadth of the country at highly affordable prices.









SES Partnership for MEO Satellite Technology

Jio says it is partnering with SES to access the world's latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology. MEO satellites are closer to the Earth than traditional geostationary satellites, which results in lower latency and higher speeds. According to the statement, SEO's satellite technology is the only MEO constellation capable of delivering truly unique Gigabit, fiber-like services from space.

Connecting Remote Areas

Having access to a combination of SES's O3b and the new O3b mPOWER satellites, Jio claims to be the only company offering a technology that provides scalable and affordable broadband across all of India. Moreover, Jio asserts that it offers a level of guaranteed reliability and service flexibility that is a first in the industry.

To demonstrate the power and reach of the technology, Jio stated that four of the remotest locations in India, including Gir in Gujarat, Korba in Chhattisgarh, Nabarangpur in Odisha, and ONGC-Jorhat in Assam, have already been connected with JioSpaceFiber.

"Jio have enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected," said Akash Ambani, Chairman Reliance Jio Infocomm. "JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services."

Empowering Digital India

"Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the Government of India's Digital India initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India," said John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES. "Our first fiber-like services from space are already deployed today in parts of India, and we cannot wait to see how this will lead to digital transformation even in the most rural parts of the country."

Expanding Broadband Services

Jio states that as of today, it provides high-speed broadband fixed-line and wireless services to over 450 million Indian consumers. To further accelerate digital connectivity for every household in India, Jio has added JioSpaceFiber to its lineup of broadband services, which includes JioFiber and JioAirFiber.

Additionally, the satellite network will also support additional capacity for mobile backhaul to enhance the availability and scale of Jio's 5G network in the remotest parts of India.