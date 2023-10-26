JioFiber or Jio AirFiber: What Should You Choose

Reliance Jio recently launched the Jio AirFiber. It is the company's 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service that is currently only available in 8 cities in the country. The key feature of Jio AirFiber is that it is powered by the telco's 5G network. Post the launch, many might wonder what they should choose - JioFiber or Jio AirAFiber. So here, we will clear that up for you.









What is the Basic Difference?

In essence, the experience that you will get with both services is only marginally different. Both services exist to ensure that citizens in India can access high-speed internet services. Jio AirFiber is a relatively new service and is good for people who want an internet connection but don't yet have fiber in their area.

There are some people in cities such as Mumbai and more where consumers who didn't have fiber in their area ordered Jio AirFiber since it is powered by 5G and now are enjoying high-speed broadband access.

Note that both have routers placed at a fixed location in your home. So you can't really carry your Jio AirFiber connection everywhere. There's also an outdoor unit that is installed for the Jio AirFiber, so it becomes non-portable in nature, which to be honest, we expected would not be the case. Regardless, should you choose AirFiber or Fiber?

Here's what you should consider.

First of all, the plans of JioFiber and Jio AirFiber are different. If you want more affordable plans, then you should go for the JioFiber. If you can pay a lump-sum amount for internet plans that are slightly higher priced and only available in 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps configurations, then you should go with Jio AirFiber. Yes, you do get the OTT (over-the-top) benefits with Jio AirFiber, but that you can frankly get with the JioFiber plans priced at Rs 999 per month and above.

So the only real advantage of Jio AirFiber is that if you don't have fiber access in your area, you can rely on 5G FWA to offer a fast broadband connection to you. Otherwise, you should go with the JioFiber. Also, JioFiber is available in many parts of the country while Jio AirFiber is not yet available everywhere, but only in eight cities.