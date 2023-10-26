4 Must-Watch Korean Science Fiction Films to Add to Your Watchlist



The entertainment industry in Korea has long been renowned for its original storylines and gorgeous cinematography. These films put an original spin on well-known science fiction themes, whether they're exploring dystopian worlds, cutting-edge technology, or perilous extraterrestrial invasions. Among Korean cinema fans, the sci-fi genre, in particular, has been very popular.

Also Read: Five Popular Korean Dramas You Can Stream on Netflix









Therefore, if you enjoy this genre, the following Korean sci-fi films should be on your OTT watchlist:

Space Sweepers

Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri star in the sci-fi film "Space Sweepers," which tells the epic tale of space cleaners who collect and trade debris from a damaged Earth's orbit. Kim Tae-ho (Song Joong-ki), a former child soldier, is one of the crew members, and the story centers on their adventures, including those on the ship Victory. It is recognized as the first Korean space blockbuster and is available worldwide on Netflix.

Jung_E

'Jung_E,' starring Kang Soo-yeon, Kim Hyun-joo, and Ryu Kyung-soo in key roles, is another intriguing sci-fi film you should watch. The concept of creating artificial shelters as a cure originated in the 22nd century when Earth had become ill due to climate change. Another issue arises as a battle between various military and political factions unfolds inside the bunker as they struggle to get it to function. Available for streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Must-Watch Korean Dramas Streaming on OTT in October

The Witch: Part 2 - The Other One

"The Witch: The Other One, Part 2" is another well-liked sci-fi action horror film. Part 2 features Lee Jong-suk, Kim Da-mi, and Shin Si-ah in the lead roles. It is a sequel to "The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion," released in 2018. The story centers on a young girl named Shin Si Ah, the sole survivor of an accident that completely destroys a facility. The action film depicts the various factions that unite to hunt down the young girl, each with their own objectives. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Lucid Dream

The science fiction criminal drama "Lucid Dream" is a must-watch. In this South Korean film, a single parent who is also an investigative journalist searches for his son, who was abducted three years earlier. With the help of a detective and his friend, a psychiatrist, he employs lucid dreaming techniques to recover his memories of the incident. You can watch it on Netflix.

Also Read: Six Riveting English Sci-Fi Web Series on Netflix

Enjoy these captivating Korean science fiction films on your watchlist!