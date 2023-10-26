Virgin Media Launches Gigabit Broadband in Coleraine, Northern Ireland

Virgin Media has launched full-fibre gigabit broadband services in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, thanks to a GBP 4.5 billion investment by nexfibre.

Highlights

  • Gigabit broadband services reach 24,000 homes and businesses in Coleraine.
  • GBP 4.5 billion investment by nexfibre to deploy high-speed FTTH connections across the UK.
  • Ultra-reliable full-fibre-to-the-home connections with speeds up to 20 times the local average.

Virgin Media (VMO2) announced the launch of full-fibre high-speed broadband services in Coleraine, Northern Ireland this week. According to VMO2, over 24,000 homes and businesses in Coleraine can now access Virgin Media's gigabit broadband services for the first time.

Also Read: Virgin Media Announces Gigabit Broadband Availability in Stirling




Investment from nexfibre

The network infrastructure has been deployed on behalf of nexfibre to provide high-speed connectivity services. Thanks to the GBP 4.5 billion investment from nexfibre to provide high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections to 5 million homes across the UK by 2026.

Also Read: Nexfibre and Virgin Media O2 to Acquire Upp, Boosting Fibre Infrastructure in East of England

Virgin Media O2 Services

Virgin Media O2 is reportedly using this network infrastructure to deliver its broadband and TV streaming services to homes and businesses in the area. VMO2 has stated that customers can now sign up for broadband services, including Gig1 broadband, which offers speeds of up to 1,130 Mbps, making it ideal for busy households.

Virgin Media O2 says, "These ultra-reliable full-fibre-to-the-home broadband connections come with speeds up to 20 times faster than the local average, providing total peace of mind that whatever you're doing online, you'll never be slowed down by your service."

Also Read: Virgin Media Powers up Wakefield With Gigabit Broadband for First Time

Recent Expansions

Most recently, as reported by TelecomTalk, Virgin Media has extended its Gigabit broadband to over 24,000 premises in Wakefield, enabling homes and businesses to access its Gigabit broadband services for the first time.

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

