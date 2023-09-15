Virgin Media Announces Gigabit Broadband Availability in Stirling



Virgin Media announced on Thursday that residents and businesses in Stirling can now access lightning-fast broadband speeds, thanks to the completion of the first phase of the full-fibre broadband project led by nexfibre, Virgin Media O2's partner. According to the official release, over 6,900 additional homes and businesses in Stirling can now enjoy full-fibre broadband with average top speeds of 1,130Mbps - up to 25 times faster than the local average.

Also Read: Nexfibre and Virgin Media O2 to Acquire Upp, Boosting Fibre Infrastructure in East of England









Nexfibre's Investment Boosts Connectivity

Virgin Media said its services are now available and comes after nexfibre's multimillion-pound investment in expanding its full-fibre wholesale network. Virgin Media O2, in partnership with nexfibre, is leveraging this network to deliver its broadband and TV streaming services to the Stirling community.

As per the statement, the project aims to continue upgrading the local broadband network, ensuring that even more homes and businesses in Stirling will benefit from faster internet speeds in the future.

Virgin Media O2 emphasized the reliability of their full-fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband connections, offering speeds up to 25 times faster than the local average, benefiting nearly 7,000 homes and businesses in Stirling.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 Expands Broadband Services With XGS-PON Technology Across UK

Ongoing Upgrades for Faster Internet

Virgin Media O2 said it is upgrading its entire network to deliver speeds of over 1,000 Mbps. With an annual investment of approximately EUR 2 billion into networks and services, the company is also in the process of upgrading its entire network to full fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) technology in the coming years.

The statement noted that Nexfibre, a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica, is investing EUR 4.5 billion to roll out fibre to 5 million homes across the UK by 2026, with the potential to expand to an additional 2 million homes.

Virgin Media O2 is the anchor tenant of this joint venture, and together, the telcos plan to cover up to 23 million premises, representing around 80 percent of the UK later this decade.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 to Begin 3G Switch-Off in the UK in 2025

Virgin Media O2 Mobile Network

In addition to its ultrafast broadband network, Virgin Media O2 said its mobile network covers 99 percent of the UK population with 4G connectivity. The company said it is actively rolling out 5G services to enhance mobile connectivity.

This investment in Stirling represents a significant leap forward in broadband infrastructure, delivering faster and more reliable internet access to residents and businesses.