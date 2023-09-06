stc Group Acquires 9.9 Percent Stake in Telefonica for EUR 2.1 Billion



Saudi telecommunications company, stc Group, has announced the acquisition of a 9.9 percent stake in Telefonica. Telefonica, a multinational giant, operates in markets such as Spain, Germany, the UK, and Brazil. stc Group, also known as Saudi Telecom Company, is a major telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia.

Financial Details

stc Group has announced its acquisition of a 9.9 percent stake in Telefonica for a total consideration of SAR 8.5 billion (EUR 2.1 billion). This represents a substantial investment in a prominent global telecommunications player.

Expansion and Growth Strategy

stc has stated that this acquisition aligns with its expansion and growth strategy, demonstrating its confidence in Telefonica's sustainable growth and potential. stc Group has been actively investing in the ICT sector, both within Saudi Arabia and globally.

Notably, Tawal, an ICT infrastructure subsidiary of stc Group, recently acquired United Group's telecommunications tower assets in Europe, specifically in Bulgaria, Croatia, and Slovenia, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Telefonica's Strengths

Telefonica is noted for its robust portfolio of infrastructure assets and advanced technology platforms. stc group has also noted that Telefonica is also actively involved in emerging technology areas such as cognitive intelligence, edge computing, and IoT.

Long-Term Investment

The acquisition is framed as a long-term, supportive investment by stc Group. stc Group has stated that they do not intend to acquire control or a majority stake in Telefonica but rather view it as a compelling investment opportunity while maintaining their dividend policy.

Strategic Alignment

According to the statement, both stc Group and Telefonica share a vision of using technology to connect people and have strategies focused on driving growth to create value. stc Group said they are committed to strengthening this partnership.

With this acquisition, stc Group is diversifying its portfolio and expanding its footprint in the global telecommunications and technology sector.