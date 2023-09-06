BSNL has Two 60 Mbps Plans, Here’s the Difference Between Them

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has two 60 Mbps broadband plans on offer for customers. These plans are priced quite in the same bracket. One of the 60 Mbps plans from BSNL Bharat Fibre costs Rs 599 and the other one costs Rs 666, a price difference of Rs 67. So what is the difference in the benefits that makes both the plans cost different? Read ahead to find out.









BSNL Bharat Fibre offers one of its 60 Mbps plans with the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar, while the other one doesn't come with that. From the price difference, you can already guess which plan comes with the OTT benefit. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription is bundled with the Rs 666 plan. Note that the prices mentioned in this article don't include any taxes.

BSNL Rs 599 Broadband Plan

The Rs 599 broadband plan from BSNL Bharat Fiber comes with 60 Mbps of speed (download and upload). This plan has an FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 3.3TB of data. Beyond that, the consumers can continue to use the internet at 4 Mbps speed. BSNL also offers customers a landline connection with this broadband plan, but for that, the instrument for calling needs to be purchased by the customer himself/herself.

BSNL Rs 666 Broadband Plan

BSNL's Rs 666 broadband plan comes with the same benefits that the Rs 599 plan comes with. There is 60 Mbps of speed, 3.3TB monthly data post which the speed diminishes to 4 Mbps, and free unlimited voice calling with a landline connection. The only difference is that users get a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with this plan.

Disney+ Hotstar is a popular OTT platform in India and home to some of the best TV shows and movies. Operated by Star and Disney, this platform brings a ton of original TV shows and movies such as The Night Manager, Koffee with Karan, Marvel Studios content, and more.