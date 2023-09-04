Excitel Brings Two New 400 Mbps Broadband Plans with TV and Home Projector

Excitel, a fast-growing internet company in India has announced two new broadband plans for its customers. The broadband plans come with up to 400 Mbps speed (both for download and upload) and offer a Smart TV as well as a home projector to users. This is not the first time Excitel is offering a Smart TV to customers with its broadband plan. The company announced a broadband plan called "cable cutter" last month and that plan also comes with a Smart TV as well as 400 Mbps speed. Along with the Smart TV or a home projector, the company is also bundling in subscriptions to several OTT (over-the-top) platforms for customers. Let's check out the newly introduced plans by Excitel.









Excitel New 400 Mbps Broadband Plans

Excitel has two new 400 Mbps broadband plans available for customers now. The plan can be purchased by customers in over 35 cities where Excitel is currently offering services. The two newly launched plans come for Rs 1299 and Rs 1499 per month. Both the plans offer one thing that is similar for customers.

It is that customers get access to 16 OTT platforms and 550+ live TV channels. The OTT platforms include names such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIv, ZEE5 and more.

The Rs 1299 plan will come with a Wybor 32 WHS-C9 80 CM Smart Frameless HD Cloud TV while the Rs 1499 plan will come with an EGate K9 Pro-Max Automatic, Full HD 1080p Native, 660 ANSI, Android Projector for Home 4K, 210" (533 cm) Max Screen.

With these two new plans, customers can not only get access to high-speed broadband connectivity but all of their in-home entertainment needs are also met. Those who don't have a Smart TV or a home projector can opt for either of the above-mentioned plans from Excitel and upgrade their entertainment experience at home.