Excitel has been growing very fast since the time pandemic kicked in. The fiber internet service provider (ISP) offers very unique broadband plans to its customers. Then there is Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which too offers pretty great broadband plans. There’s a plan from both the companies that literally cost the same but BSNL’s plan gets crushed by Excitel’s plan pretty hard. I am talking about the entry-level BSNL’s plan and a plan from Excitel that cost the same Rs 449 per month. Let’s take a look at why Excitel’s plan is better than BSNL’s.

BSNL Rs 449 Plan

Everyone aware of the BSNL’s broadband offerings knows what BSNL’s Rs 449 per month plan comes with. However, for the unaware, BSNL’s Rs 449 plan is the cheapest broadband offering from the company and it provides users with 30 Mbps internet speed and 3.3TB (3,300GB) data for the month. There is also a free landline connection offered to the users. There’s no other benefit included in the plan.

Now let’s take a look at Excitel’s Rs 449 plan.

Excitel Rs 449 Broadband Plan

Excitel offers its Rs 449 per month broadband plan with 200 Mbps speed and truly unlimited data. If you are confused about how Excitel is offering its 200 Mbps plan for Rs 449 per month, let me explain.

Excitel doesn’t offer low-speed broadband plans such as 30 Mbps, and 50 Mbps. The company offers three plans only – 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps. If you purchase the 200 Mbps plan from the company for 1 month, you will have to shell out Rs 799.

However, the company keeps reducing the monthly cost of the plan as the validity increases. The Rs 799 per month broadband plan from Excitel that offers 200 Mbps speeds will only cost Rs 449 per month if the user purchases this plan for 12 months.

Meaning, there’s one upside to BSNL’s plan – users don’t need to pay for 12 months together. However, with Excitel’s Rs 449 per month plan that offers 200 Mbps speed, users will need to shell out a total of Rs 5,388 together. Note that none of the prices mentioned in the article is inclusive of taxes. So on the Rs 5,388, there will be taxes added further.

If you are thinking of purchasing BSNL’s entry-level plan and keep the connection for 12 months or more, just go for the Excitel’s Rs 449 per month broadband plan if you have the cash. You will get much higher speeds and much more data with Excitel’s Rs 449 per month broadband plan.