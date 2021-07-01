Excitel Broadband Is Offering This Unbelievable High-Speed Plan

Excitel has become a major internet service provider (ISP) in India in the last few years. The company has expanded operations to multiple new cities and launched exciting offers for users. For anyone who is aware of the offerings from Excitel, he/she knows that the company only offers three plans. These plans offer users 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speeds. Today, we are going to talk about an unbelievable broadband plan from Excitel. It is unbelievable because of – a) its price, and b) its benefits. The price to benefits ratio is unlike anything any other ISP is providing.

Excitel Broadband High-Speed Plan That Comes for Very Cheap Price

We are talking about the 100 Mbps plan from the telco. It is very cheap compared to the plans offered by the other telcos. You can get the 100 Mbps plan from Excitel for as low as Rs 399 per month. Note that for the same price of Rs 399, Reliance Jio offers users mere 30 Mbps speeds while Bharti Airtel’s entry-level broadband plan starts at Rs 499 per month.

However, for getting the 100 Mbps plan from Excitel for Rs 399 per month, users will have to spend a total of Rs 4,788 (exclusive of 18% taxes). This is because it will be this cheap when the users purchase the plan for 12 months. Note that this is still a cheaper deal than any other operator would offer to you for a 100 Mbps plan for 12 months.

One can even go for the 100 Mbps plan from Excitel for 6 months. For 6 months, users will need to shell out Rs 490 per month. Again, it is not a bad deal. It is a cheaper monthly price than what companies offer to the users for even 12 months.

Even when you go for the monthly 100 Mbps plan from the telco, the maximum that you will have to spend is Rs 699 per month (exclusive of taxes). For icing on the cake, Excitel offers truly unlimited data to the users. This means that there’s absolutely no limit to how much data a user can consume in a month. Other operators, including BSNL, JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber, despite saying that they offer unlimited data, offer users 3.3TB or 3,300GB of data for the month. However, there’s no way any average user can even consume 3.3TB of data in the first place with a 100 Mbps plan.

These are the reasons why Excitel’s 100 Mbps broadband plan is an unbelievable offer from the company.