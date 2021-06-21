Samsung Galaxy M32 to Offer Users 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Under Rs 15,000

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M32 in India with support for 90Hz refresh rate display. The device has launched in two variants for the Indian market. Along with high-refresh-rate support, the device also has a Super-AMOLED display to bring colours to the life for the user. It packs a huge battery and a quad-camera setup at the rear. Bear in mind that this information comes directly from Sulabh Puri (@sulabhpuri) on Twitter. Samsung is supposed to launch the device at 12 PM today. However, as per Sulabh Puri, the company has already launched the device, and the pricing of both models are also known.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has launched in India with a 64MP quad-camera setup. The other sensors weren’t mentioned in the tweet, but it is easy to assume that one sensor would be an ultra-wide-angle sensor in the setup. Sulabh hasn’t mentioned the front-camera sensor in the tweet, but going by the leaks, it is supposed to be a 20MP lens at the front for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super-AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. This kind of display under Rs 15,000 with Samsung’s branding is a superb offer. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80, which is not too bad. Further, the device comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There is a 6,000mAh battery inside the device, which is also a good deal for the price it comes for. This will ensure that users won’t have to worry about charging their smartphone every few hours. Now, let’s take a look at the price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Price

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has launched in two variants in India. The base variant has launched with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 14,999 and the superior variant has launched with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 16,999.

This is seriously good pricing from the company, given that it comes with such a huge battery and an impressive display.