BSNL 4G Prepaid Plan That Offers Truly Unlimited Data for 84 Days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a 4G prepaid plan that comes with truly unlimited data. ‘Truly unlimited’ means that there is no fair usage policy (FUP) limit on the data offered by the plan. So users don’t really need to worry about the amount of data they are consuming as long as the plan’s expiry date is not near. It is worth noting that no other telecom operator of India, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, or Vodafone Idea (Vi), offers a plan which comes with such a benefit. Let’s take a look at the BSNL 4G prepaid plan that comes with truly unlimited data.

BSNL 4G ‘STV1098’ Prepaid Plan

BSNL ‘STV1098’ is the prepaid plan that comes with truly unlimited data. It is a 4G prepaid plan offered by the telco to its 4G services subscribers in select regions of the country. There is absolutely no speed restriction on the data offered with this plan.

Further, the ‘STV1098’ comes with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is an additional benefit of free tunes with unlimited song changing ability offered to the user. This plan costs Rs 1,098 and carries a validity of 84 days only.

There is no other plan from any telco that matches the benefits offered by the BSNL 4G ‘STV1098’ prepaid plan. The only plan that can compete with this truly unlimited data offering is also from BSNL. Let’s take a look at that plan as well.

BSNL 4G ‘STV599’ Plan

BSNL’s another 4G plan called ‘STV599’ comes for Rs 599 and offers users 5GB of FUP data daily for 90 days. On top of this, users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day from the company. The speed of the internet drops to 80 Kbps once the FUP data is consumed for the day.

This plan can compete with the STV1098 because it also offers a ton of data, if not truly unlimited data, and on top of that comes with a validity of 90 days. None of the operators offers anything near to this 5GB daily data plan from BSNL.

Drawbacks of BSNL 4G Prepaid Plans

Since BSNL doesn’t offer 4G services throughout the country, these plans are only valuable to consumers if they live in a region where BSNL 4G services are live and provide good network coverage.

For users who are travelling much to regions where BSNL 4G is not there, it makes no sense for them to invest this much money on a prepaid plan, even if it comes with truly unlimited data. BSNL is in the planning process of rolling out its 4G networks in India as fast as possible. The telco’s 4G VoLTE services are currently live in some parts of India, including Coimbatore and more.

BSNL might be able to roll out its 4G network by the second half of 2022. But that’s on the condition that there are no more delays either from the government or the telco itself, or else India might not be able to see the true BSNL 4G until 2023 at least.