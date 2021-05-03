Reliance Jio, Vi and Airtel Offering SIM Cards Directly at User’s Doorsteps

Be it mobile recharge or getting a new SIM card, users can do it all online today. The convenience of purchasing a new SIM card for the customer has been increased by the telecom service providers (TSPs) of India. All the private operators, including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharti Airtel, are offering users the option of purchasing a SIM card online. Users can not only buy new connections but also port from one company to another online. Today, we cover the steps you need to take as a customer for getting a SIM card online from one of the companies mentioned above.

Reliance Jio Online SIM Card

If you want to purchase a new Reliance Jio SIM card online, first of all, you need to go to this website address – https://bit.ly/2PJk3ql.

After that, you will have to submit your name and an active phone number, at which you will receive an OTP to authenticate the process. Post that, you can decide whether you want a new connection or you want to port your old number to a Jio SIM. Further, you will have to enter details, including your home address, PIN code, and house number, after which you can click on the ‘Submit New Jio SIM Request’ button.

A Jio representative will arrive at your home shortly, and you can complete the KYC process at your doorstep only. If there are any payments, you can make it to the Jio representative through cash or any other available options. Users can also purchase a postpaid SIM card online from Reliance Jio.

Vodafone Idea Online SIM Card

For purchasing a Vodafone Idea SIM card online, go to this website address – https://bit.ly/2Ri4Qgz.

After that, choose a prepaid/postpaid plan that you want to get started with. The company offers you the option to pick a slot in the next 48 hours for the SIM card delivery to your home after the order is placed. You also get the option to choose the number you want. After you have chosen the time slot, ensure you have all the necessary documents ready with you for the KYC process. Once the KYC process is done, you can collect the SIM and wait for up to 24 hours while it gets activated.

Bharti Airtel Online SIM card

You can purchase a Bharti Airtel SIM card online by going to this website address – https://www.airtel.in/prepaid-4g-sim/.

You will get the option to choose from one of the plans available, and after that, you will have to fill up all the necessary information on the form visible on the page. Once you have submitted the form, an Airtel representative will visit your home to complete the KYC process.

Ensure that you have all the necessary documents for your identification. The website of the company says that the new SIM card will be delivered on the same day, and it will be activated very quickly. Users can buy both new prepaid and postpaid SIM cards online from the company.