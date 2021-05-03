Xiaomi Will Unveil the Redmi Note 10S on May 13 in India

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 10S in India, and the company has officially confirmed the launch on May 13th, 2021. Yes! You read it correctly, Xiaomi has confirmed the India launch of the device, and it has also shared an invite on its official Twitter handle. Just to recall, the smartphone was originally launched globally back in March, and now it’s making its way to the Indian market. The highlighted features of the handset are AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging support and more. Let’s have a closer look at the confirmed launch date of the Redmi Note 10S.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S India Launch

According to the Twitter post shared by the company, the Redmi Note 10S is going to launch on May 13th during a virtual launch event which is going to broadcast on the company’s official YouTube channel. The Livestream will kick off at 12 PM IST, and the company will also send updates on its social media handles. The invite post claims that the handset will launch with savage performance and a stunning camera. Besides, the tweet didn’t reveal anything about the Indian price or specifications of the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Specifications (Global)

Thanks to the global launch, we know almost everything about the phone. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95, clubbed with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The handset is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can also expand the storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. It packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

At the front, the Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1100 nits brightness. It has a punch-hole cutout design with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. On the software front, the handset runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom skin.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 10S offers a quad-camera setup with the combination of a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide sensor + 2MP macro sensors + 2MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 13MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. It would be interesting to see at what price the company is planning to launch the phone in India.