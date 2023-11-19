Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know



Thanks to one of the world's cheapest mobile tariffs in India, smartphone usage has experienced rapid growth, becoming an integral part of daily life. It is now hard to imagine a day without these devices. The current trend in smartphone usage spans multiple generations and includes people from various walks of life, who use smartphones for diverse purposes, whether or not they are familiar with their usage at various places.

Smartphone Usage

Unlike earlier, people now use smartphones without a specific reason, and as individuals from different segments of society embrace phones without restrictions, it becomes crucial to promote awareness of proper usage - what we can term 'Smartphone Usage Etiquette.' Establishing a disciplined environment ensures that everyone feels comfortable in various settings.









Thanks to Indian OTT telcos, who have, so far, only focused on bundling OTT benefits and cheap or free usage perks but not on educating users about proper smartphone usage. With one of the fastest 5G rollouts in India, and as we anticipate more users coming online in the coming days, we take this opportunity to establish a context for proper usage behaviour among users through this story.

Real-Life Experiences

Before we discuss the basic etiquette, that we would like to present for TelecomTalk Readers, let's highlight two real-life incidents from our experiences. One occurred on a Vande Bharat Express, and the other in a similar public setting.

The first experience on the train involves so-called working professionals watching videos with loud audio playing on speakers, both in the front and back of the seating area. General users are equally playing music and videos without regard for fellow travellers. Notably, everyone's audio is audible to everyone else, and they are least bothered about their surroundings. It remains uncertain if these so-called 'people' can truly enjoy the audio in such a noisy environment.

The second experience involves a lady with a child in a public setting. While everyone loves kids, who should accept and bear the loud sound of the videos this lady is playing for the child or allowing the child to play for entertainment on smartphones in a public place? The sound may be soothing for the lady or the kid, but not for the people around sharing the same space during travel.

Observations

People generally feel annoyed when others listen to music or watch videos on their phones loudly without headphones in public places. Individuals also tend to make video or voice calls in public places without using headphones, creating a disturbance for fellow travellers and potentially breaching the privacy of other individuals during video calls.

In many situations, people use their smartphones when they shouldn't or in ways that disturb other users. There may be instances where phones ring with inappropriate or annoying ringtones or receive notifications at inappropriate times, such as during meetings, weddings, theatres, funerals, etc.

Those playing audio on speaker may be enjoying the content heartily, but not fellow passengers whose scenario is unknown. It is always ideal to use headphones for audio and follow appropriate behaviour.

Now that the context is set, let's discuss the mandatory smartphone etiquette that sets a good environment, segregated into three categories: at Home, at Work, and in a public environment.

Smartphone Usage at Home

At home, one is fully aware of the people in the home, their health, mental state, and the family's mood. Home is a place where we can feel free and comfortable, and there shouldn't be many issues if common basic rules are agreed upon, and the family's choices are understood.

While listening to music or watching videos, usage of headphones is suggested unless in a separate room alone.

Refrain from regular phone calls when spending time with family or engaging in general activities.

During nights, based on priority preferences, set notifications to avoid disturbing others' sleep.

If in the same room with family members and two people need to answer a call, it is better for one to move to a different place for a long conversation.

It is suggested for the entire family to discuss and agree on a smartphone or sound profile usage at home between different generations.

Smartphone Usage at Work

Different workplaces or companies have different policies for smartphone usage. Some don't allow phone usage inside workspaces or desks, while some have a very relaxed policy for smartphone usage. At work, where we make conference calls, reply to emails, etc., we should not forget the decency of phone usage in common working spaces.

Choose the ring and message tone based on the professional environment.

Be aware of the seriousness of the project, fellow teammates' calls, meetings, and other settings.

When joining a conference call or a video meeting, ensure your phone or smart device is set to a proper meeting - vibrate or silent profile.

As a general practice, use headphones while listening to music, watching videos, or making video calls in a work environment.

While this is not an exhaustive list for the workspace environment, it depends on the work setting and individual workplace policies. The goal is to make everyone feel good in a work setting by following etiquette based on the situation.

Smartphone Usage in Public Places

Smartphones are an integral part of daily life, and considering changing lifestyles, technology usage, and digital adoption for everyday needs, new social standards have evolved around mobile devices and their norms of usage in public settings. Unless explicitly mentioned, like those in movie theatres, hospitals/medical environments, and during air travel, there are currently no rules or restrictions for smartphone usage in public places. However, it is basic common sense to follow certain etiquette while in public spaces.

Use headphones when playing music, watching videos, or making video calls in public areas.

Choose your profile based on the scenario of the environment and after proper evaluation.

If you need to answer a call in a public space, make sure you have a proper place to speak without answering the call loudly and avoid laughing out loud.

Avoid talking about personal or professional topics in public spaces that may be unpleasant for fellow mates.

If having private conversations, follow the protocol to avoid the leakage of sensitive information.

Avoid including others in your photo or video frame, respecting their privacy. Seek permission if necessary.

Last and Most Important

No one wants to be in your live video, recording, photograph, or reel in a public setting. If you are taking videos or selfies, make sure it doesn't disturb those around you, and avoid including others in your photo or video frame. You may be breaching the privacy of those who don't want to be included. Seek permission if you can't avoid any such situation. However, thanks to social media and influencers, all of these issues are ignored, and everything has become a nuisance in public these days, causing a lot of disturbance.

Conclusion

The skills to be polite and have cognisance of smartphone usage based on the situation don't come hereditary or with education and are based on the context, sense and observation of the surroundings. We tried to set the basic understanding of smartphone usage with this smartphone etiquette article, and the above is not an exhaustive list.

Hope this helps your everyday smartphone usage to leave a good impression of yourself. By following these simple smartphone etiquette guidelines, we can create a more harmonious and respectful environment for everyone.