Vodafone Idea Announces Baggage Delayed or Lost Cover for IR Postpaid Users

Vi has said that its customers can pre-book international roaming packs for travel planned before April 7, 2024, and get complimentary coverage for their travel bags if they are lost or delayed.

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that its international roaming postpaid users will get delayed or lost bag cover when travelling internationally.
  • The telco has listed some plans that will be eligible and further, the terms and conditions of the offer also say that the offer is applicable for travel before a certain date.
  • To offer baggage coverage, Vodafone Idea has partnered with Blue Ribbon Bags, a US-based lost baggage concierge company.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has just announced that its international roaming (IR) postpaid subscribers will get delayed or lost bag coverage when travelling to an international destination. But this will not apply to every plan. The telco has listed some plans that will be eligible and further, the terms and conditions of the offer also say that the offer is applicable for travel before a certain date. To offer baggage coverage, Vodafone Idea has partnered with Blue Ribbon Bags, a US-based lost baggage concierge company. The aim is to offer a worry-free travel experience to Vodafone Idea customers.




Vodafone Idea (Vi) Baggage Delay or Lost Cover Offer Details

Vi has said that its customers can pre-book international roaming packs for travel planned before April 7, 2024, and get complimentary coverage for their travel bags if they are lost or delayed. Customers will be offered a compensation of Rs 19,800 per bag in case the luggage is delayed or lost beyond the 96-hour mark from the time of submitting the complaint.

This is an exclusive offer available only on select international roaming postpaid plans - 10 days plan at Rs 3999, 14 days plan at Rs 4999, and 30 days plan at Rs 5999. The offer is available starting February 26, 2024, until March 21, 2024.

How Does this Work?

The customer will have to book a Vi international roaming pack (all the eligible plans mentioned above) within the eligible period (also mentioned above). Then, the customer will have to register with the Blue Ribbon Bags before takin the flight. Post that, the customer can go ahead and check-in their luggage. File a report within 24 hours of landing, in case your bags have been delayed or lost by the airline.

Blue Ribbon will use its technology to ensure you bags are returned quickly to you. In case the bags are not returned within 4 days, then Blue Ribbon Bags will pay the customer Rs 19,800 per bag, guaranteed, said the telco in a release.

