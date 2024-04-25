unWired and Tarana Partner to Bring High-Speed Internet to Underserved California Areas



California-based internet service provider (ISP) unWired Broadband and Tarana announced plans to expand high-speed internet service throughout Central and Northern California with G1 — Tarana's fixed wireless access (ngFWA) broadband platform. With this, unWired will pass tens of thousands of underserved locations in both licensed and unlicensed spectrums over the next 12 months with ngFWA, the company said in a joint statement this week.

Improving Connectivity with G1 Platform

unWired claims it is the largest ngFWA service provider in the state of California, already serving nearly 30,000 customers. The ISP said it has added hundreds of long-distance and NLoS subscribers who were previously unreachable with legacy wireless technology and is upgrading many rural subscribers who had been limited to 5 Mbps service to a minimum of 100 Mbps.

Advancements in Spectral Efficiency

unWired noted that with the recent release of the x2 software upgrade by Tarana, the company is also delivering gigabit speeds in the new unlicensed 6 GHz spectrum. unWired also reported significant improvements in spectral efficiency with G1, sharing that they can connect 10 times the number of subscribers per tower without performance degradation.

unWired Broadband

unWired says it opted for Tarana's platform after thorough field testing that delivered hundreds of Mbps in even the most challenging radio environments. Founded in 2003, unWired Broadband provides internet connectivity to businesses and homes across Central and Northern California, covering 19,000 square miles with 200 towers.

Tarana Wireless

Tarana Wireless announced in February 2024 that it received the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) certification for Gigabit 1 (G1), the company's fixed wireless access (ngFWA) broadband platform, in the new unlicensed 6 GHz spectrum.

Tarana says that with this, it became the first manufacturer to receive an Equipment Authorization Grant from the FCC in the 6 GHz band.