Mediacom Partners With Tarana to Bring FWA Services to US Underserved Regions

Reported by Srikapardhi

Collaboration Expands Access in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Highlights

  • Tarana's ngFWA platform addresses radio interference and connectivity issues, enabling reliable service.
  • Mediacom plans to deploy ngFWA in areas funded by the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
  • The G1 platform surpasses performance standards set by the RDOF program.

US cable operator Mediacom Communications said it has signed a partnership with FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) vendor Tarana that will bring high-speed internet to thousands of unserved households in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. Mediacom Communications is a gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets in the US Midwest and Southeast, providing high-speed data, video, and phone services to over 1.3 million households and businesses across 22 states.

Also Read: Choice Broadband and Tarana Launch FWA Service in Tohatchi, New Mexico




Overcoming Technological Challenges

With this announcement, the fifth largest cable operator joins over 200 operators in 21 countries that have adopted Gigabit 1 (G1) — Tarana's ngFWA platform that overcomes technology challenges such as radio interference cancellation and reliable connectivity despite physical obstructions, like buildings or trees, amid the wireless link.

Mediacom will be deploying Tarana ngFWA in markets where the company won funding from the Federal Communication Commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to expand fixed wireless broadband services to unserved markets.

Rapid Deployment and Cost Efficiency

Mediacom said during testing the G1 platform exceeded the 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload performance standard required by the RDOF program. It can now quickly deploy ngFWA technology at a fraction of the cost of deploying a full wireline network as it is following a hybrid network approach — which combines existing cable or fiber with ngFWA.

Also Read: Wisper Internet Reaches 600,000 US Midwest Locations With ngFWA Technology

Tarana said, "This partnership demonstrates how ngFWA technology can complement wired networks. As shown in Mediacom's testing, ngFWA is a step-function improvement in wireless broadband performance and network economics.”

